Kyle DeBarge's Go-Ahead Home Run Lifts Kernels Past Cubs 4-3

April 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - In a tied game in the bottom of the eighth inning, Kyle DeBarge blasted a go-ahead solo home run to put the Kernels on top for good in a 4-3 win over South Bend Wednesday night.

After the Kernels scored the final six runs of the game on Tuesday night, it was the Cubs that got on the board first on Wednesday. In the top of the first, a leadoff single opened the game, then a walk put runners on first and second. Jefferson Rojas then singled into center field, plating the first run of the game to put South Bend on top 1-0. The next batter, Andy Garriola, then produced a run with an RBI groundout to double the Cubs' lead to 2-0.

But that would be all the offense against Cedar Rapids starter Chase Chaney. The right-hander settled in to pitch six complete innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts en route to the first quality start for a Kernels pitcher this year.

With the Cubs' bats being held in check, the Kernels got on the board in the bottom of the second. Khadim Diaw worked a two-out walk, then came home to score all the way from first on a Nate Baez RBI double to cut the South Bend lead to 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, the Kernels took their first lead of the night. With one out, a Kyle DeBarge single put a runner on for Brandon Winokur, who blasted a no-doubt home run over the wall in left field to put Cedar Rapids ahead 3-2.

That stayed the score all the way until the top of the eighth inning, when South Bend made things even. With one out, Carter Trice crushed a solo home run to tie the game at 3-3.

In the home half of the frame, DeBarge answered with a big fly of his own. To begin the inning, DeBarge belted a solo home run over the wall in left to lift the Kernels ahead 4-3, the score that would be the final.

The win improves the Kernels to 14-8 on the season and to 2-0 to begin the six-game set with the Cubs. Game three of the series is set for Thursday at 6:35 with Alejandro Hidalgo on the mound for the Kernels opposite Jaxon Wiggins.

