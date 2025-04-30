TinCaps Win 3rd Straight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fueled by nearly flawless relief pitching, the TinCaps won their third consecutive game, beating the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), 8-3, Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

'Caps relievers Josh Mallitz, Nick Wissman, and Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) combined to retire the final 16 Dragons' hitters in order.

Offensively, Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) opened the scoring in the second inning with his team-leading fifth home run of the season. The 20-year-old from Mexico ranks second in the Midwest League in homers.

Dayton (8-15) took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning, but Fort Wayne (12-11) answered with three in its half of the third to go back up, 4-3. Shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) tied the game with an opposite-field two-run double off the left-field wall. He later scored on an error.

Right fielder Braedon Karpathios added insurance in the fifth with a two-run single. Left fielder Jack Costello tacked on an RBI double in the sixth and De Vries poured on an RBI single.

De Vries now leads the Midwest League in OPS (1.003) and slugging percentage (.625), while ranking fourth in RBIs (19), seventh in homers (four), and eight in average (.306).

As a team, the TinCaps drew five walks, were hit by three pitchers, and benefitted from four Dragons errors.

Upon entering with the bases loaded and two outs in the third, Mallitz went 3 1/3 no-hit, shutout innings for the longest of his young Minor League Baseball Career. Wissman went the next two and Neighbors shut the door.

