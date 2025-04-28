Leo De Vries Named MWL Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

The No. 1 Padres prospect led the Midwest League in triples, extra-base hits, and OPS while being tied for the league lead in home runs and RBIs.

Across five games against the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate), De Vries went 7-for-23 with a double, two triples, and two home runs while driving in eight runs and slashing .350 AVG /.391 OBP /.900 SLG (1.291 OPS). The switch-hitter also scored two runs, walked twice, and stole one base.

The 18-year-old from Azua in the Dominican Republic, De Vries, is the youngest player in all of High-A after signing for $4.2 million as an international free agent in January of 2024.

A native of Azua in the Dominican Republic, De Vries began the week in historic fashion. On an offensive-heavy Tuesday night, "El Mutante" completed the third cycle in franchise history, going 5-for-5 with a single, a double, a triple, a sacrifice fly, and two home runs. In a 15-14 win, De Vries delivered a two-run go-ahead triple in the top of the ninth inning.

"It was really cool," De Vries said afterward of his performance. "The biggest thing is I'm glad it helped the team win."

The feat was the first for the TinCaps since 2018 when current Cleveland Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias went 5-6 at South Bend.

Driving in eight, De Vries tied the Fort Wayne franchise record for runs batted in during a game. Only three others have met the target since the Wizards were founded in 1993.

De Vries, the No. 17 prospect in all of baseball, was the first to complete the cycle with two home runs in franchise history. The feat has been accomplished just 13 times in Minor League Baseball since 2005, most recently by current Tigers infielder Colt Keith for Double-A Erie on May 17, 2023. Since 1901, only seven players at the major-league level have hit the mark, including Hall of Famers George Brett, Carl Yastrzemski, Ralph Kiner, Gil Hodges, and Joe DiMaggio.

De Vries is the first to win the award for Fort Wayne since Jakob Marsee in August of 2023.

Coming off a Sunday afternoon win, the TinCaps (10-11) enter a six-game homestand at Parkview Field on Tuesday against Dayton (8-13).

