Toyota Road Report: April 29-May 4

April 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







The South Bend Cubs are hitting the road again, and for the first time this season, they'll pack the bus to the state of Iowa. First up though, a stop in Chicago today, as the Cubs are conducting a team workout and tour of Wrigley Field. Hitters will take batting practice, pitchers will take bullpens, and after a team dinner, Cedar Rapids awaits for a six-game series this week.

The importance of this series was key in the first place, with the Cubs taking on a division opponent, but even more so as South Bend looks to get back on track. The Cubs are still looking for their first road win of the season, and they're coming off a homestand at Four Winds Field where the Beloit Sky Carp took four of six games. South Bend started the series strong, with back-to-back 8-5 victories, but Beloit took home the next four in a row.

Cedar Rapids continues their long 12-game homestand after the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were in Iowa last week, with the Kernels and 'Rattlers splitting their series with three wins apiece.

Heading into the series, one thing that sticks out is most definitely the firepower in the Cedar Rapids lineup. Just talking position players, the first, second, and third round Minnesota Twins draft picks from 2024 are all on this team. Beginning with first rounder Kaelen Culpepper, who was drafted out of Kansas State. Former Tennessee man Billy Amick was the second rounder out of Tennessee, more on him a minute. And catcher Khadim Diaw was the third round selection out of Loyola Marymount.

Not to mention as well, 25-year-old infielder Kevin Maitan was the former top international prospect signee way back in 2016. He was one of the highest ranked teenage prospect signees in baseball history, signing at the time with the Atlanta Braves. There was a ton that went on with that story, and it's too long to type here, but in short, due to an internal Atlanta front office situation, Maitan was released by the Braves, then signed another multi-million dollar deal with the Angels, and is now in the Twins organization. This is a guy who spent two full seasons at Double-A, and Minnesota is giving him an opportunity to earn his keep in Cedar Rapids.

Back to Amick. The former Volunteer has teeter-tottered with South Bend Cubs infielder Cristian Hernandez for the Midwest League lead in base hits. Entering this series, Hernandez has 24 hits, good for third in the league, and Amick has 23. Former Cubs prospect Zyhir Hope is leading the league in knocks entering this week with 26, and Tommy White from Lansing is right behind him at 25. Point being, we are going to see a ton of fire power in this series between the big draft picks for Cedar Rapids, and Hernandez continuing his massive start to the campaign.

Players to watch on South Bend...

Jaxon Wiggins, RHP: One of the top pitching prospects in the Chicago Cubs organization continues to shine, and with each start Jaxon Wiggins looks more crisp. It's a four-pitch mix that just oozes so well together, without going over the top. The four-seam fastball, curve, slider, and changeup all compliment each other so well. His arsenal is like a really good dish that combines very basic ingredients, but they all gel together so well, that it's one of the best things you've ever eaten. Last time out against Beloit, Wiggins took a tough loss, giving up just an unearned run in four innings, with seven strikeouts. Wiggins has punched out exactly seven over his last two starts. In an interview last week for 'Road To Wrigley' on Marquee Sports Network with Lance Brozdowski, Wiggins discussed how his preparation in Spring Training was really the difference maker so far this season, especially with establishing first pitch strikes and limiting walks. We don't know how long he will be a South Bend Cub, but enjoy these outings while you can, because Knoxville is calling his name.

Johzan Oquendo, RHP: One of the most fun things to watch so far this season out of the South Bend Cubs bullpen: The return of Johzan Oquendo. After missing all of 2024 due to injury, Oquendo is back and on the scene in a big way. He was a South Bend Cub briefly in 2023, but the guy he is turning into now is quite a development after the Cubs took a flyer on him in the 16th round way back in 2019. Of the four wins South Bend posted in their series against Peoria earlier in April, Oquendo won two of them. And he continued his great stuff through this entire month, and had a scoreless innings streak of 9.1 frames consecutively without giving up a run. The 24-year-old Oquendo still has his ERA at goose eggs, 0.00, because an unearned run ended his scoreless innings streak. If you're talking about ERA, it's 11.1 straight innings without an earned run allowed. And what is appreciated about Oquendo is his willingness to battle in big spots. He got the Cubs out a key bases loaded jam situation in the Beloit series, pitching with the bags full and one out. No damage was done. Every bullpen needs a guy who can eat nails and fight through adversity. So far, that's been Oquendo. Plus, keep an eye out now, because when he's not on the mound, he's firing t-shirts into the crowd with the cannon. He's new to the Blue Crew.

Edgar Alvarez, INF/OF: Although the Cubs didn't win a game on the weekend versus Beloit, it was a big couple days to get the bat going for Edgar Alvarez. A case of tough luck through the first week-and-a-half, Alvarez went 0/22 to begin the season. But again, it wasn't because he failed to hit the ball hard, or drive it to power areas. Everything he hit seemingly was right at a guy. On April 19 at West Michigan, Alvarez drilled a base hit up the right field line, his first knock of the year, and he came up hobbling at first base. Thankfully, it was not a serious injury, and he was back a few days later. But now on the weekend against Beloit, Alvarez had a multi-hit and multi-RBI game on Saturday, and then another base hit on Sunday with a walk. Alvarez can play a key role in the lineup because he is the only natural lefty on the roster, with Reivaj Garcia being the only switch-hitter. Alvarez will continue to heat up as the Spring rolls on, and remember, he has shown that he can do it at his level. After being drafted last year out of Nicholls State, Alvarez played 27 games with the Cubs and wrapped in nine RBI. Big series ahead for him, especially if he stays hot.

Schedule and Probables...

Tuesday, April 29 - 7:35 PM ET: RHP Ty Langenberg vs RHP Tyler Schlaffer

Wednesday, April 30 - 7:35 PM ET: RHP Chase Chaney vs LHP Evan Aschenbeck

Thursday, May 1 - 7:35 PM ET: RHP Alejandro Hidalgo vs. RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Friday, May 2 - 7:35 PM ET: RHP Tanner Hall vs. RHP Nick Dean

Saturday, May 3 - 7:35 PM ET: RHP Jose Olivares vs. RHP Ryan Gallagher

Sunday, May 4 - 2:05 PM ET: TBA vs. RHP Kenten Egbert

