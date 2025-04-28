Captain of the Week (4/22-4/27): Christian Knapczyk

April 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of April 22 through 27, Lake County is recognizing INF Christian Knapczyk as its third Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

The 23-year-old had a strong series versus the Great Lakes Loons, batting .333 with five hits, three runs, two doubles, one home run, and five RBI in five games. He also drew four walks to just three strikeouts in 19 plate appearances.

For the week of April 22 through 27, Knapczyk ranked top-10 in the Midwest League in OBP (.474, tied for sixth), SLG (.667, sixth), and OPS (1.141, fifth).

The Captains infielder hit safely in each of his final four games played in this past week's series, including a combined three hits across both games of Lake County's doubleheader on Saturday, April 26. He hit a solo home run and a single in Game 1, followed by an RBI double in Game 2.

Knapczyk then played a key role in the Captains' six-run bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday, April 27. With Lake County down to its final strike, the left-handed hitter smashed a bases-clearing, three-run double on a two-strike pitch to cut a once seven-run deficit to 12-11.

The Plainfield, Illinois native was assigned to the Captains' 2025 Opening Day roster, and currently ranks top-three on the team in: OBP (.417, second), AVG (.288, third), SLG (.475, third), and walks (10, third). Also, after hitting two home runs in 92 games with Single-A Lynchburg last season, he already has three homers in his first 18 games this year.

Knapczyk was selected by the Guardians in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Louisville. He was a Third Team All-ACC selection in each of his three seasons with the Cardinals, batting .328 with 175 hits, 29 doubles, seven triples, three home runs, 70 RBI, 43 stolen bases, 76 walks to just 68 strikeouts, and an .869 OPS in 143 career games. Knapczyk was also named to the 2023 All-Academic Team, 2022 All-NCAA Louisville Regional Team, and 2021 All-ACC Freshman Team during his time at Louisville.

He began his professional career in 2024, spending the season with the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats. The infielder ranked top-five in the Carolina League in triples (seven, tied for third) and OBP (.382, fifth), while also ranking top-five on the Hillcats in: SLG (.350, third), OPS (.732, third), walks (56, tied for third), runs (56, tied for third), AVG (.250, fourth), hits (80, fourth), and RBI (41, fifth).

Knapczyk will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will take on the Lansing Lugnuts in a six-game road series. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.

All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.