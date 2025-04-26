Captains Sweep Doubleheader Versus Loons, Finish One Out Shy of History in Game 2

April 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fourth and fifth games of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (12-8) defeated Great Lakes Loons (10-10) by final scores of 6-1 and 3-2, respectively, in a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

By winning both games, the Captains secured their first doubleheader sweep of the season after not recording any in 2024.

GAME 1

A five-run bottom of the fifth inning ultimately proved to be the difference in a 6-1 Lake County victory.

After Loons RHP Brooks Auger (L, 2-1) allowed just one run on one hit through four innings, the Captains strung together five runs on five hits in the half-frame.

With the game tied at 1-1 and one out in the home half of the fifth, 2B Christian Knapczyk hit an RBI infield single, eventually advancing to third on a wild pitch and ensuing throwing error. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Louisville was responsible for Lake County's lone hit and run to this point, hitting a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the second inning for his third homer of the year.

In the next at-bat, OF Wuilfredo Antunez put the Captains ahead with an RBI double. Two batters later, a sacrifice fly from LF Jonah Advincula grew Lake County's lead to 3-0. Then, following a double from SS Jose Devers, 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 5 Cleveland prospect, crushed a two-out, three-run home run to round out the game's scoring. This marked the 19-year-old's fifth home run of the season, and fourth at Classic Auto Group Park.

Captains pitching made Great Lakes leave 10 runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the second inning.

After retiring the first two batters of the half-frame, Lake County LHP Josh Hartle (ND), MLB Pipeline 's No. 22 Cleveland prospect, permitted a single from Loons RF Josh Myers, an RBI triple from SS Mairo Martinus, a hit-by-pitch, and a walk to load the bases. But the southpaw struck out DH Zyhir Hope, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Dodgers and No. 71 MLB prospect, to leave three runners aboard.

Captains RHPs Jack Jasiak (W, 4-0) and Jay Driver eventually combined to pitch 3.2 scoreless innings of relief out of the Lake County bullpen, permitting just three combined baserunners, to seal the victory for the Captains.

GAME 2

Lake County LHP Caden Favors (W, 1-0) and RHP Robert Wegielnik (S, 1) were one out away from the sixth no-hitter in Captains history in a 3-2 Lake County victory.

With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Loons 3B Logan Wagner, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Dodgers prospect, hit a fly ball to deep left field on the first pitch he saw. Captains LF Jonah Advincula raced back toward the left field wall, but the ball dropped just out of his reach for Great Lakes' only hit of the night.

Wagner's RBI double made it a 3-2 game and put the tying run in scoring position. But Wegielnik struck out Loons RF Josue De Paula, MLB Pipeline 's No. 3 Dodgers and No. 37 MLB prospect, in the ensuing at-bat to end the contest and secure his first career High-A save.

Favors earned his first career professional win with a career-high five hitless innings of work, allowing one earned run and a career-high five walks, while throwing five strikeouts. His lone run allowed came in the top of the fourth inning, when Great Lakes 2B Wilman Diaz grounded into an RBI force out to drive in the game's first run.

But Lake County answered in the home half of the fourth when 1B Maick Collado tied the game with an RBI groundout. On the very next pitch, 2B Juan Benjamin hit a two-out RBI single to give the Captains a 2-1 lead.

The following inning, DH Christian Knapczyk drove in what proved to be the game-winning run with a two-out RBI double, his third hit of the twin bill.

The finale of this week's scheduled six-game set between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Christian Knapczyk hit his third home run of the season in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, which was his 16 th game of the year. The 23-year-old hit three home runs in 143 career collegiate games at Louisville, and two homers in 92 games with Single-A Lynchburg in 2024.

- RHP Jack Jasiak pitched 2.2 shutout innings of relief in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, extending his scoreless streak to five appearances and 13.0 innings to begin his High-A career. The 2022 12 th -round pick out of South Florida is one of just four MiLB pitchers with at least 13.0 innings pitched, two-or-fewer walks, and no runs allowed so far this season.

- LHP Caden Favors pitched five hitless innings in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. The 2024 sixth-round pick out of Wichita State became the first Captains pitcher to log at least five hitless innings in a game since LHP Steve Hajjar (also 5.0 IP) on June 23, 2023 at Dayton.

