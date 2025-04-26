Wisconsin Scores Three Late Runs, Bests Kernels Third Straight Day, 4-2

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Timber Rattlers erased a late deficit and scored the game's final three runs to knock off the Kernels for the third straight game Saturday afternoon, 4-2.

After the two teams combined for just one run in the game on Friday, Wisconsin got on the board early on Saturday. In the top of the second, a one-out single put Hedbert Perez on base. Two batters later, he moved to third on an error and then scored on another error to put the Timber Rattlers on top 1-0.

But that was the only run allowed by Tanner Hall on the day. The right-hander went five strong innings, allowing just the one unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out three.

In the bottom of the second, the Kernels grabbed the lead. Nate Baez led off the inning by legging out an infield single. Two batters later, Kyle Hess lined a single into right field, putting runners on the corners for Kaelen Culpepper, who grounded a single up the middle to plate a run and tie the game at 1-1. Kyle DeBarge then followed with an RBI single of his own to jump Cedar Rapids in front 2-1.

That stayed the score until the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Juan Baez walked, and a batter later, he scored on a Tayden Hall RBI double to even the game at 2-2.

In the top of the eighth, Perez put Wisconsin back in front. With one out, he blasted a go-ahead solo home run to make it 3-2 Timber Rattlers.

In the top of the ninth, Wisconsin plated an insurance run. To begin the inning, Yhoswar Garcia reached on an error. He moved to third on another error, then came home on a wild pitch to put the Timber Rattlers on top 4-2, the score that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 11-8 on the season and to 2-3 in the series with Wisconsin. Cedar Rapids looks to salvage a series split against the Timber Rattlers tomorrow at 1:05. Jose Olivares gets the start for the Kernels opposite Manuel Rodriguez.

