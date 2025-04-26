Salazar's Heroics Deliver Chiefs to 2-1 Win in Extras

DAVENPORT, IA - The Peoria Chiefs needed a feel-good win and they got one on Saturday. Johnfrank Salzar's go-ahead double in the top of the 10th inning vaulted the Chiefs to the lead for good in a 2-1 win at Quad Cities.

Peoria was staring a defeat in the face in the top of the ninth inning, before placing runners on the corners with one out. Brayden Jobert legged out a possible double play to score Joshua Baez from third and send the game to extras.

In the 10th, Salazar wasted no time handing the Chiefs the lead. The infielder doubled on the first pitch he saw from Quad Cities reliever A.J. Causey. The run surrendered by Causey was the first run he allowed as a professional. He was charged with the loss.

In the home half, the River Bandits put the tying and winning runs on base before Michael Watson slammed the door shut. The southpaw punched out Canyon Brown to end the game and earn his first High-A save.

The two clubs traded zeroes for much of the night in a Saturday pitcher's duel. Quad Cities starter Frank Mozzicato worked into the sixth inning before he was pulled from the game. He scattered just two hits over 5 2/3 innings. On the Peoria side of the ledger, Hancel Rincon was brilliant in his third start of the year. Rincon whiffed a season-high seven batters over 4 2/3 innings, including four of the first six men he encountered.

Quad Cities scratched their only run in the bottom of the fourth on a Rincon wild pitch, just a day after scoring 13 runs.

After a slow start to the year, the Chiefs bullpen was lights out again in the win. Four pitchers combined to allow just two hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Ricardo Velez twirled scoreless innings in the eighth and the ninth to earn the win, his second of the year.

Sunday's series finale is set for a 1:00 p.m. first pitch. Darlin Saladin will face Felix Arronde in a rematch of Tuesday's pitching matchup. Fans can watch the game via MiLB.TV with a subscription or listen to the home radio call online at peoriachiefs.com.

