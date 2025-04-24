Bats Fall Silent in 5-0 Loss Thursday

April 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - Just a day after the Chiefs held Quad Cities to two hits in a win on Wednesday, the River Bandits returned the favor on Thursday, limiting the Chiefs to two hits in a 5-0 victory.

Quad Cities starter Hunter Patteson led the way with a dominant outing. The left-hander allowed only one hit over 6 2/3 innings and lowered his ERA to 0.39 while improving to 2-0. He teamed up with the bullpen to strike out nine Chiefs batters and complete the two-hit shutout.

The River Bandits opened the scoring in the first inning when Callen Moss delivered a two-out RBI single to give Quad Cities a 1-0 lead. In the third inning, Canyon Brown and Daniel Vazquez singled ahead of Bryan Gonzalez, who lined a double to right field to score Brown and made it 2-0. Moss followed with a sacrifice fly to center, which brought home Vazquez to stretch the lead to 3-0.

One inning later, the Bandits added another. After two more singles, a throwing error by Chiefs third baseman Johnfrank Salazar allowed a fourth run to score.

Peoria's bullpen helped keep the game within reach. Right-handers Jawilme Ramirez, Zach Showalter, and Tanner Jacobson combined to allow just one run on one hit over the final 4 1/3 innings, striking out four.

The final blow came in the seventh inning, when Moss singled and back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Carter Frederick then drew a walk to force in a run and extended the lead to 5-0.

Zach Levenson gave the Chiefs a late spark with a two-out single in the ninth inning, but the offense couldn't find momentum. Relievers southpaw Nate Ackenhausen and right-hander A.J. Causey closed out the game for Quad Cities, whiffing five of the seven batters they faced.

Game four of the series is set for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Jose Davila is expected to start for Peoria.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.