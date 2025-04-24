Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

April 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, April 24, 2025 l Game #18

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (12-5) at Dayton Dragons (6-11)

LH Andrew Sears (0-0, 7.56) vs. RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.96)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Season Series: West Michigan 4, Dayton 1. (at Dayton: Dragons 1, Whitecaps 1).

Last Game. Wednesday: Dayton 5, West Michigan 2. The Dragons got solo home runs from Yerlin Confidan and John Michael Faile along with strong offensive contributions from Carlos Jorge (2 H, 2B, RBI, R) and Johnny Ascanio (2 H, RBI, R). The Dayton pitching trio of Jose Montero, Cody Adcock, and Easton Sikorski combined to slow down the hot West Michigan hitters. Montero earned the win with a solid five-inning performance, allowing two runs in the second inning but retiring the final 10 batters he faced. Sikorski earned his second save with two scoreless innings.

John Michael Faile has hit safely in seven straight games, going 11 for 29 (.379) with two home runs, three doubles, and five RBI. This is the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player to date.

Peyton Stovall (2024 4th round pick, Arkansas) has reached base safely 12 times in his first six games with Dayton with five hits and seven walks, posting an on-base percentage of .444.

In the Dragons six wins, they have allowed an average of 1.2 runs per game. In the 11 losses, they have allowed 6.7 runs per game.

The Dragons are 4-4 at home; 2-7 on the road.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Friday, April 25 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (0-1, 6.35) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (0-0, 3.18)

Saturday, April 26 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (0-0, 3.00) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.50)

Sunday, April 27 (1:05 pm): West Michigan LH Joe Miller at Dayton LH Wade Miley (0-1, 23.14)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

