L in Lansing

April 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Designated hitter Jack Costello and third baseman Jose Sanabria each provided two hits and an RBI, but the TinCaps lost to the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate), 7-3, on a warm Thursday night at Jackson Field.

Fort Wayne's defense committed three errors leading to four unearned runs.

Lansing (11-7) scored two runs in each of the first two innings to build a 4-0 lead.

Sanabria got the 'Caps on the board in the third with an RBI single. But the Lugnuts matched that run in their half of the third and pushed their lead to 7-1 with another pair in the fourth.

Fort Wayne (9-9) fought back some in the eighth with two runs, including a Costello RBI single to plate shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect), who had walked earlier in the frame.

Left-hander Fernando Sanchez worked 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing just one unearned run.

Next Game: Friday, April 25 @ Lansing (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Enmanuel Pinales

- Lugnuts Probable Pitcher: LHP Gage Jump (No. 13 A's prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.