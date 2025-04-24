Copen K's Seven, Loons Win 3-1, Permit No Earned Runs

April 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - Great Lakes Loons (10-8) pitching was sensational, striking out 11 Lake County Captains (10-8) in a 3-1 win on a 72-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

- Patrick Copen struck out seven Captains batters and stranded five runners. The right-hander worked around a single, walk, and a hit batsman in the second. Copen punched out two more in the fourth and his first of the fifth. The 23-year-old finished 5.2 innings.

- In the third, after two Copen strikeouts, Lake County got a walk and single. A Johnny Tincher single was next lined into left field, Kole Myers would field it and fire it home where Nelson Quiroz applied a tag on Jaison Chourio trying to score, ending the inning.

- The Great Lakes offense benefited from Lake County's mistakes. In the second inning, an error at second put Kendall George aboard. He stole second base and later scored on a Jackson Humphries wild pitch.

- In the top of the third, Logan Wagner was hit by a pitch. Josue De Paula delivered his first of two singles, and a Jordan Thompson sac fly would bring home Wagner.

- Kendall George would get two more swipes in the sixth. Reaching on a walk, George took second and third base. He became the third player in the Midwest League to 10 stolen bases. Joe Vetrano with two outs and a two-strike pitch roped an RBI double to left field, to make it 3-0.

- In the bottom of the eighth, Lake County added their lone run. Esteban Gonzalez led off the inning with a single, stole second, and moved to third after a groundout. An error at shortstop after a Tincher grounder with two outs let Gonzalez score.

- Livan Reinoso took the ninth and earned his first save of 2025. After permitting two singles and incurring a disengagement violation, the right-hander struck out Lake County's Jose Devers and forced a popup of Gonzalez.

Rounding Things Out

Patrick Copen now leads the Midwest League in strikeouts with 28.

Up Next

Action returns to Classic Auto Group Park tomorrow Friday, April 25th. The first pitch between the Loons and Captains is at 6:35 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

