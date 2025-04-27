Loons Take Wild Game 12-11, Vetrano & Hope Each Nab Four Hits

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (11-10) four multi-run innings were enough to beat the Lake County Captains (12-9) 12-11 in a chaotic contest on a sunny 50-degree Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

- Joe Vetrano had a career day. The 22-year-old drove in five runs, off four hits, three for extra bases including his first homer of 2025. Vetrano delivered a solo blast in the third, started his day with a two-run double in the first, added an RBI double in the seventh and an RBI single in the ninth.

- Zyhir Hope tallied four hits, with two runs batted in, and now has 21 RBI, in 21 games. Hope is the third Loon all-time to drive in 20 runs in the month of April. Jerry Sands secured 22 RBI in April 2010, the best mark by a Loon. The Dodgers No. 6 prospect has two games left in April.

- Logan Wagner had two doubles accounting for two runs. Wagner now has nine doubles, tied with Lake County's Jose Devers for the most in the Midwest League. The Dodgers No. 25 Prospect two-run double in the sixth, was the start of three straight multi-run innings.

- The trio of Vetrano, Hope, and Wagner delivered nine of the 12 runs.

- Lake County totaled four runs in the third. Devers tripled home a run and an error brought him home. Alfonsin Rosario, with the inning extended, belted a two-run homer to left. Loon starter Luke Fox struck out four over four innings, with two earned runs.

- The Captains down seven runs entering the bottom of the ninth, left the potential tying run on second base. Two doubles started the frame scoring a run followed by a walk and a flyout eventually pushing out Christian Romero. Ralphy Velazquez facing Christian Ruebeck smashed a ball to right field that was interfered with by a fan reaching over the wall, it was ruled an RBI double.

- Two more Lake County walks brought in Robinson Ortiz. Inheriting the bases loaded, Christian Knapcyzk cleared the bases with an RBI double. Ortiz was able to strike out Wuilfredo Antunez to end the game, earning the save.

Rounding Things Out

Vetrano's five RBI and nine total bases are the most by a Loon this season. Noah Miller last year was the lone Loon with nine total bases in a game, achieving that feat on May 1st, 2024.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons start a six-game series on Tuesday, April 29th. Great Lakes takes on the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate), the first pitch is at 6:05 pm. Tuesday is Hometown Heroes Night presented by Meijer.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

