Whitecaps Break 3-3 Tie with 6 Runs in 8th to Top Dragons on Sunday

April 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The West Michigan Whitecaps broke a 3-3 tie with six runs in the top of the eighth inning on the way to a 9-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. The game was played on the 25th anniversary of the first Dragons home game on April 27, 2000.

A crowd of 8,356 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

With the loss, the Dragons settled for a split of the six-game series.

The Dayton starting pitcher, 14-year major leaguer Wade Miley, left the game in the first inning after suffering an apparent injury. Miley threw one pitch to the fourth batter of the inning and immediately signaled to the Dayton dugout that he could not continue. Miley was with the Dragons on an injury rehabilitation assignment, coming back from major elbow surgery.

Game Summary:

West Michigan's second batter of the game, Seth Stephenson connected on a solo home run to left field to give the Whitecaps an early lead.

The Dragons tied the game in the fourth inning with a two-out rally. Victor Acosta doubled with the bases empty, and after a walk to Ricky Cabrera, Acosta scored on Trey Faltine's double to left to make it 1-1.

The Dragons took the lead in the fifth inning. Logan Tanner walked to start the inning, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Carlos Jorge's triple to the fence in right field. Jorge scored on Leo Balcazar's sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

View the Jorge triple here:

West Michigan scored one run in the sixth to make it 3-2 and added another run in the seventh to tie the game.

In the eighth, the Whitecaps took advantage of a defensive miscue by the Dragons as Dayton left second base uncovered on a bunt play resulting in a throwing error and the start to a big inning. West Michigan's Johnny Peck delivered a tie-breaking two-run double and the Whitecaps went on to collect six hits and score six runs in the inning to build a 9-3 lead and close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished with nine hits, one short of their season-high for a single game. Jorge and Acosta each had two hits. Both hits by Acosta were doubles. John Michael Faile had one hit to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games.

Dragons reliever Easton Sikorski provided another strong outing, tossing two and one-third scoreless innings to lower his ERA for the year to 0.68. The loss went to Cody Adcock (0-2), who was charged with all six runs in the eighth.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-13) do not play on Monday. They will travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana to begin a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-11) on Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Nestor Lorant (0-0, 3.86) will start for Dayton. The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 6 against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

