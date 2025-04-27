Culpepper Drives in Five, Kernels Take Series Finale over Wisconsin 8-1

Cedar Rapids, IA - Kaelen Culpepper drove in five runs on two hits and a three-run homer while Cedar Rapids' pitching allowed just four hits and one run in an 8-1 victory over Wisconsin Sunday Afternoon.

Jose Olivares got the start for the second time in the series for Cedar Rapids and pitched three strong innings to begin the game. The right-hander struck out three and allowed one hit across ten batters faced.

On offense, the Kernels got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning. With one out in the frame, Danny De Andrade launched a solo home run to left to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Timber Rattlers tied things up. Hedbert Perez walked to begin the inning. Perez then stole second and moved up to third on a single into center field. Daniel Guilarte came to the plate and hit a deep fly ball into right for a sacrifice fly, scoring Perez to even the score 1-1.

In the home half of the frame, the Kernels re-gained the lead, this time for good. After two quick outs, Kevin Maitan lined a base hit into center. Kyle Hess then followed with a walk to bring Culpepper to the plate, who crushed a three-run home run into left field, to put Cedar Rapids back ahead 4-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Cedar Rapids added on. This time with one out, Maitan singled into left field. Hess then singled and Culpepper walked to load the bases with one out for Kyle DeBarge, who made it 5-1 with an RBI groundout.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cedar Rapids put the game away. Gabriel Gonzalez singled, and De Andrade walked to start the inning. Both runners advanced on a double steal in front of Khadim Diaw, who hit a sacrifice fly to plate Gonzalez to make it 6-1. A Misael Urbina pinch-hit single, a Maitan walk then loaded the bases for Culpepper, who roped a two-run single into right field to pad the Kernels' lead to 8-1, the score that would be the final.

Cedar Rapids goes to 12-8 with the win and earns a split of the six-game series against Wisconsin. The Kernels continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game series against South Bend beginning Tuesday at 6:35. Both starters in game one are TBD.

