Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

April 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Sunday, April 27, 2025 l Game #21

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (13-7) at Dayton Dragons (8-12)

LH Joe Miller (1-0, 2.16) vs. LH Wade Miley (0-1, 23.14)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Season Series: West Michigan 5, Dayton 3. (at Dayton: Dragons 3, Whitecaps 2).

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 5, West Michigan 4 (10 innings). Connor Burns delivered a three-run home run and a game-winning sacrifice fly to lead the Dragons to the first walk-off win of the season. Burns gave the Dragons a brief 3-1 lead with the homer in the fifth before West Michigan responded with three in the sixth to regain the lead. The Dragons trailed 4-3 in the ninth when Leo Balcazar drove in the tying run with an RBI double. Burns' sacrifice fly with one out in the 10th brought in the winning run.

Firsts: Saturday's win was the Dragons first walk-off win of 2025 as well as their first extra inning win, first one-run win, and first win when trailing entering the ninth inning.

John Michael Faile has hit safely in nine straight games, going 13 for 37 (.351) with three home runs, three doubles, and six RBI. This is the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player to date.

Johnny Ascanio over his last six games is 7 for 18 (.389) with a home run and four RBI.

Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden has allowed just one run in 14.1 innings, a 0.63 ERA.

Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 11 innings, an ERA of 0.82. Opponents are hitting .154 against him.

In the Dragons eight wins, they have allowed an average of 1.4 runs per game. In the 12 losses, they have allowed 7.0 runs per game.

The Dragons are 6-5 at home; 2-7 on the road.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Tuesday, April 29 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 3.86) at Fort Wayne RH Ian Koenig (0-0, 3.72)

Wednesday, April 30 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-0, 1.29) at Fort Wayne RH Clark Candiotti (0-1, 7.36)

Thursday, May 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.63) at Fort Wayne RH Jose Reyes (0-2, 3.65)

Friday, May 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (0-1, 4.40) at Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (2-0, 1.45)

Saturday, May 3 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.59) at Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (0-2, 10.38)

Sunday, May 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

