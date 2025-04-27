Cedeño HR in 9th Helps TinCaps Stop Lugnuts, 5-4

LANSING, Mich. - Nerwilian Cedeño slugged a go-ahead two-run homer onto Larch Street in the top of the ninth inning, and the Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-11) edged the Lansing Lugnuts (13-8), 5-4, on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The result ended a four-game TinCaps losing streak, though Lansing still won four of six games in the series.

Home runs were the story of the day for Fort Wayne. Brandon Butterworth homered on the first pitch of the game from Grant Judkins for a 1-0 lead. Braedon Karpathios answered Lugnuts solo tallies in the fourth and fifth innings with a two-run homer in the sixth for a 3-2 TinCaps lead. And, after Lansing had taken the lead on a Casey Yamauchi RBI single in the sixth and a Tommy White homer in the eighth, Cedeño supplied the final swing of momentum off Henry Gómez in the ninth.

The game ended with home plate umpire Evan Anderson calling out White on strikes, and then ejecting White while the TinCaps filed onto the field to celebrate.

Four innings prior, the Lugnuts were similarly displeased with Anderson. With Joshua Kuroda-Grauer at third and Nate Nankil at first base, Fort Wayne reliever Harry Gustin tossed a pick-off throw to first. Kuroda-Grauer broke for the plate in a steal attempt, but first baseman Ethan Long fired the ball in to catcher Addison Kopack and Kuroda-Grauer was called out at home.

In the loss, Yamauchi, Nankil and Jared Dickey each collected two hits, with Nankil and Dickey adding a walk.

Lugnuts starter Judkins pitched five innings plus two batters into the sixth, allowing four hits, three runs, and two walks while striking out six.

Blaze Pontes retired all three batters he faced in the sixth, Tom Reisinger pitched a hitless seventh inning and Gustavo Rodriguez handled a perfect eighth before Fort Wayne rallied against Gómez in the ninth.

After a day off on Monday, the Lake County Captains arrive in Michigan's state capital for a six-game series beginning Tuesday. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

