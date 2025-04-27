'Caps Close Trip with Dramatic Win

April 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The TinCaps concluded their road trip with a dramatic 5-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) Sunday afternoon at Jackson Field. Trailing 4-3 in the top of the ninth inning, center fielder Nerwilian Cedeño powered a go-ahead two-run homer.

Fort Wayne (10-11) bookended the series with exciting one-run wins. In this game, the 'Caps essentially bookended their day with home runs.

On the first pitch of the afternoon, second baseman Brandon Butterworth belted the first homer of his pro career.

After Lansing (13-8) tied the score in the fourth and took a 2-1 lead in the fifth, right fielder Braedon Karpathios responded with more power in the road sixth. He cranked his third blast of the season to give the TinCaps a 3-2 advantage.

Again, however, the Lugnuts answered by equalizing in their half of the sixth and retaking the lead, 4-3, in the seventh.

The score stayed that way until Cedeño's big swing. His first homer of the year also plated designated hitter Sean Barnett, who led the frame off with a single.

Eric Yost started on the mound for the 'Caps and allowed just one earned run - two total - in 4 2/3 innings. Later, Garrett Hawkins tossed a perfect eighth and ninth with two strikeouts to earn the win.

