Sky Carp Take Series with 4th Straight Win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Sky Carp continued to play outstanding baseball Sunday afternoon as they took home their fourth straight win with a tight 4-3 triumph over South Bend.

After dropping the first two games to the Cubs, the Carp triumphed in the final four to even their record at 10-10 on the season.

The Sky Carp jumped on top with a run in the fourth inning on a Garret Forrester single that plated Jay Beshears. Michael Snyder followed with a double to chase Forrester home and make it 2-0.

Jay Beshears doubled home Emaarion Boyd in the fifth to stake the Carp to a 3-0 advantage, but the Cubs bounced back with two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to tie the game.

Forrester struck again in the eighth inning, singling home Beshears with the go-ahead run.

Will Schomberg got the start for the Carp and was terrific, holding the Cubs scoreless in 3 2-3 innings.

Brayan Mendoza (1-1) picked up the win with four innings of one-run ball in relief.

The Sky Carp will now head to Peoria to take on the Chiefs as their 12-game road trip continues. After an off day Monday, the Carp and the Chiefs will begin the series at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sky Carp will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, May 6 when they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

