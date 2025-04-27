Bandits Edge Chiefs in Pitchers' Duel

DAVENPORT, IA - Behind another quality pitching effort, the Quad Cities River Bandits inched past the Chiefs 2-1 on Sunday.

The River Bandits, who lead all of Minor League Baseball in ERA, held Peoria to just three hits in the series finale. Over the course of the week, Quad Cities limited the Chiefs to just 27 hits over six games.

Sunday's matchup featured a pitching rematch from Tuesday. Felix Arronde and Darlin Saladin went toe-to-toe early, each shutting down their opposition through a pair of scoreless innings.

In the bottom of the third, Quad Cities got on the board behind a Callan Moss RBI single. Saladin responded with a 1-2-3 fourth inning before being lifted from the ballgame. He punched out six Quad Cities batters.

Arronde was also lifted after four spotless innings in what became a bullpen game the rest of the way. Tommy Molsky worked a clean fifth but ran into trouble in the sixth when Trey Paige doubled off the wall in right, missing a home run by a few feet. After a walk to Bryce Madron, the Bandits turned to Jesus Rios. The right-hander recorded an out before Ryan Campos tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single.

After Hunter Hayes twirled two scoreless innings, Peoria turned to Tanner Jacobson in the bottom of the seventh. Jacobson entered play on Sunday not allowing a hit over nine innings of work. The River Bandits finally cracked the code against one of the league's best, collecting a trio of hits including a go-ahead double from Erick Torres to give Quad Cities a 2-1 advantage.

The Chiefs could not tap into last night's late-inning heroics, as they went down in order in each of the last two innings.

Peoria now sits at 6-14 on the year. Following an off day on Monday, the Chiefs return to Dozer Park to kick off a 12-game homestand on Tuesday. The series opener against the Beloit Sky Carp is part of Education Day and will begin at 11:05 a.m.

