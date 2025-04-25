River Bandits Knock off Chiefs on Friday

DAVENPORT, IA - The Peoria Chiefs fell to the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park, falling in a 13-4 decision. Quad Cities racked up 18 hits to claim their second win in as many nights.

It was a tough outing for Chiefs starter Jose Davila, who surrendered 13 hits and eight runs over just 3 2/3 innings. On the other side, River Bandits starter right-hander Logan Martin turned in a strong performance, allowing only two hits and striking out three over six scoreless innings.

Quad Cities jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. A single from Daniel Vazquez and a double by Bryan Gonzalez put two runners in scoring position with one out. Callen Moss followed with a two-run single to left field to make it 2-0.

The River Bandits added on in the third inning. Austin Charles ripped an RBI triple, Trevor Werner was hit by a pitch, and Chris Brito walked to load the bases. Omar Hernandez then delivered a three-run double to center on a ball that was just out of the reach of a diving Zach Levenson, stretching the lead to 6-0.

In the fourth inning, Quad Cities kept rolling. After back-to-back singles opened the inning, Gonzalez drove in another run with an RBI single. Brito followed with a second run-scoring single to push the lead to 8-0.

The River Bandits tacked on two more in the seventh inning. After a double from Erick Torres and a one-out double by Vazquez, Guzman came around to score. Gonzalez then lined another double to left, driving in Vazquez and making it 10-0. Quad Cities capped their scoring and added three more runs in the eighth inning. After loading the bases, Guzman grounded out to bring in a run, Torres added another RBI groundout, and Vazquez singled to right to plate a third run, extending the lead to 13-0.

Peoria sent nine men to the plate in the ninth inning in a valiant fight. Miguel Villarroel tripled to drive in a run, and Johnfrank Salazar followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Villarroel. Tre Richardson added an RBI single to center, and a wild pitch allowed another run to score, trimming the deficit to 13-4. The four-run ninth snapped an 18-inning scoreless drought for the Chiefs, but the River Bandits recorded the final outs to secure the win.

The series continues Saturday at 5:30 p.m., with right-hander Hancel Rincon scheduled to start for Peoria.

