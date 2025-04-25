Pinales Impresses, But 'Nuts Win
April 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
LANSING, Mich. -- Enmanuel Pinales allowed only one run over five innings to continue his impressive start to the season, but the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) topped the TinCaps, 3-1, Friday night at Jackson Field.
The game was initially delayed 59 minutes by inclement weather.
Once the action started, Lansing (12-7) swiftly scored a run in the bottom of the first inning. After that, however, Pinales kept the Lugnuts off the scoreboard. The right-hander struck out four as he lowered his season ERA to 1.45 - fourth lowest in the High-A Midwest League. His 23 strikeouts on the year are also fourth best in the circuit.
Meanwhile, Fort Wayne (9-10) immediately equalized in the top of the second as designated hitter Sean Barnett, in his 'Caps debut, launched a sacrifice fly to bring in right fielder Nerwilian Cedeño, who had doubled and advanced to third base on a wild pitch.
After that, though, there were no more runs until the home eighth. That's when Lugnuts third baseman Tommy White (No. 7 A's prospect) knocked a go-ahead RBI single. Catcher Cole Conn did the same for insurance. White also had a run-scoring double in the first.
Tyler Morgan followed Pinales with two scoreless, no-hit innings as he punched out four batters.
Top Padres prospect, shortstop Leo De Vries, led off the game with a single and stole second base.
Next Game: Saturday, April 26 @ Lansing (1:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect)
- Lugnuts Probable Pitcher: RHP Steven Echavarria (No. 12 A's prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2025
- River Bandits Knock off Chiefs on Friday - Peoria Chiefs
- Vazquez Goes 5-For-5 in Bandits' Rout of Chiefs - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Carp Pitching Shines Again in 5-2 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Pinales Impresses, But 'Nuts Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Cubs and Sky Carp Level Series on 5-2 Beloit Victory - South Bend Cubs
- Jump Fans 13 in LSU-Driven Lugnuts' Win - Lansing Lugnuts
- Whitecaps Top Dragons 10-2 on Friday Night - Dayton Dragons
- Whitecaps Snap Scoreless Streak in 10-2 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Wisconsin Outlasts Cedar Rapids in Pitchers' Duel, Timber Rattlers Top Kernels 1-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Letson & Three Relievers Shut Out Kernels for 1-0 Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow - Great Lakes Loons
- Game 4 of Loons-Captains Series Postponed Due to Rain - Lake County Captains
- Dayton Flyers & Wright State Raiders to Meet at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, April 29 - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Continues Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- Pinales Impresses, But 'Nuts Win
- L in Lansing
- De Vries Triples, But Lugnuts Win
- De Vries Makes History in 15-14 Win on Road
- TinCaps Split Series with Lake County