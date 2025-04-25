Pinales Impresses, But 'Nuts Win

April 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







LANSING, Mich. -- Enmanuel Pinales allowed only one run over five innings to continue his impressive start to the season, but the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) topped the TinCaps, 3-1, Friday night at Jackson Field.

The game was initially delayed 59 minutes by inclement weather.

Once the action started, Lansing (12-7) swiftly scored a run in the bottom of the first inning. After that, however, Pinales kept the Lugnuts off the scoreboard. The right-hander struck out four as he lowered his season ERA to 1.45 - fourth lowest in the High-A Midwest League. His 23 strikeouts on the year are also fourth best in the circuit.

Meanwhile, Fort Wayne (9-10) immediately equalized in the top of the second as designated hitter Sean Barnett, in his 'Caps debut, launched a sacrifice fly to bring in right fielder Nerwilian Cedeño, who had doubled and advanced to third base on a wild pitch.

After that, though, there were no more runs until the home eighth. That's when Lugnuts third baseman Tommy White (No. 7 A's prospect) knocked a go-ahead RBI single. Catcher Cole Conn did the same for insurance. White also had a run-scoring double in the first.

Tyler Morgan followed Pinales with two scoreless, no-hit innings as he punched out four batters.

Top Padres prospect, shortstop Leo De Vries, led off the game with a single and stole second base.

Next Game: Saturday, April 26 @ Lansing (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect)

- Lugnuts Probable Pitcher: RHP Steven Echavarria (No. 12 A's prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.