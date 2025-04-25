Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Continues Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, Ohio - For the 20th year, the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark are proud to host high school baseball games. Thirty-four teams from across the Miami Valley are competing in the heart of the Water Street District this spring.

This year's Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is presented by the Bob Ross Auto Group.

All games are open to the public. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game of the day. High schools may provide their own PA announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs. The Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley's best high school baseball teams since 2006.

Additionally serving as a fundraiser for participating schools, this season's high school games at Day Air Ballpark will generate approximately $25,000 to assist participant programs with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation.

Six games will be played next week. On Wednesday, April 30, Catholic Central faces Lehman Catholic at 6:00 pm. Eddie Meyers of the Starting 937 baseball podcast identifies Brody Adams and Ben Brammel as Catholic Central players to watch. Fans should also keep their eyes on Lehman Catholic's Corbin Schmiesing (committed to Bluffton University), Cole Bostick (Waynesburg College), Reagan Gates (Grace Christian University), and Turner Lachey.

Friday, May 2 features a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 pm when Lima Central Catholic battles Minster. Meyers encourages fans to watch Lima Central Catholic's Matthew Quatman and JJ Schnieders as well James Niemeyer and Louis Magoto of Minster. Friday's 8:00 pm nightcap puts Bethel against Tippecanoe. Names to follow include Bethel's Christian Barker (St. Xavier University) and Anderson Mohler, alongside Tippecanoe's Preston Zumwalt (University of Toledo).

A tripleheader takes place on Saturday, May 3. Sidney and Northmont commence action at 11:00 am. Springboro and Chaminade Julienne follow at 3:00 pm. Meyers tells fans to observe Ben Veletean (University of Louisville) and Colton Muhlenkamp (Muskingum University) of Springboro alongside CJ's Charlie Hogland (East Carolina University), Ben Kolton (Central Michigan University), and Isaac Sullivan (University of Dayton). Lima Perry and Newton follow at 6:00 pm on Saturday. Meyers says fans should monitor Newton's Austin Tippie during the contest.

A complete schedule of the remaining 2025 Dragons High School Baseball Showcase games at Day Air Ballpark can be found below:

Day Date Time Away Team Home Team

Wednesday 4/30/2025 6:00pm Catholic Central Lehman Catholic

Friday 5/2/2025 5:00pm Lima Central Catholic Minster

Friday 5/2/2025 8:00pm Bethel Tippecanoe

Saturday 5/3/2025 11:00am Sidney Northmont

Saturday 5/3/2025 3:00pm Springboro Chaminade Julienne

Saturday 5/3/2025 6:00pm Lima Perry Newton

Tuesday 5/13/2025 6:00pm Kings Lancaster

Wednesday 5/14/2025 6:00pm Leesburg Fairfield Allen East

Friday 5/16/2025 5:00pm Franklin-Monroe Arcanum

Friday 5/16/2025 8:00pm Lima Senior Lima Shawnee

Saturday 5/17/2025 3:00pm Tri County North National Trail

Saturday 5/17/2025 6:00pm Triad Xenia

