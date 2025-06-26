Lansing Scores 6 in 1st Inning, Stops Dayton Comeback Bid with 9-7 Win

Lansing, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts scored six runs in the first inning and held off a Dayton comeback bid to defeat the Dragons 9-7 on Thursday night. The Lansing win snapped the Dragons winning streak at three.

Game Summary:

Lansing's Jared Dickey highlighted the opening inning with a two-run home run as the Lugnuts jumped out to a big lead. Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant (0-5) did not make it through the first inning. Lorant allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits with one walk in two-thirds of an inning and was charged with the loss.

Dylan Simmons did an outstanding job of giving the Dragons quality innings of long relief. Simmons entered the game with two outs in the first inning and departed in the fifth, having allowed just two base runners in his outing that last three and two-thirds innings. He left a runner at first with one out in the fifth and the runner eventually scored (charged to Simmons).

The Dragons got on the board in the third when Johnny Ascanio belted a solo home run to right field, his second homer of the year.

Lansing led 8-1 before the Dragons posted a big inning in the sixth to cut the deficit to three at 8-5. Yerlin Confidan had a two-run triple in the inning and Leo Balcazar had a run-scoring single.

Lansing added a run in the bottom of the sixth and took a 9-5 lead to the ninth inning. The Dragons drew a pair of walks before Anthony Stephan delivered a two-run double to make it 9-7 and bring the tying run to the plate. But Carlos Jorge popped out to shortstop to end the game.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. They have scored 41 runs on 54 hits over their last four games. Stephan had two doubles and two RBI. Confidan's two-run triple gave him nine RBI in his last four games as he has gone 11 for 18 (.611).

Dayton reliever Cody Adcock tossed two scoreless innings to continue a strong month for the right-hander. He has allowed just two runs in his last 10 innings on the mound.

Up Next: The Dragons (3-3, 24-47) continue their series at Lansing against the Lugnuts (2-4, 38-34) with the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. Luke Hayden (1-3, 3.14) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







