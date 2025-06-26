Chiefs Hammer Sky Carp Behind 10-Run Explosion

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs rolled to a 14-5 win over the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday night at Dozer Park, powered by a 10-run third inning that broke the game wide open.

Peoria sent 15 batters to the plate in the frame, scoring 10 runs on seven singles, none for extra bases. The rally started with two singles and a walk to load the bases, followed by a bases-loaded walk to Josh Kross that made it 4-1. Miguel Villarroel and Brayden Jobert followed with RBI singles, and a wild pitch from starter Brandon White extended the lead to 7-1. After a walk to Tre Richardson, White was pulled without recording an out in the third.

Left-hander Jack Sellinger entered and retired the first batter he faced, but then walked three straight hitters, Jon Jon Gazdar, Travis Honeyman, and Zack Levenson, to force in three more runs. After a second out, Kross came up again and lined a two-run single to center, and Villarroel capped the outburst with another RBI knock to make it 13-1.

Earlier in the game, Kross put Peoria on the board with a two-run homer in the second inning, and Won-Bin Cho added a two-out RBI single to make it 3-0. Peoria never looked back.

White was charged with the loss, allowing ten runs before being pulled in the third. Sellinger allowed three runs over two innings of relief. The 10-run third marked Peoria's first double-digit inning since August 4, 2017.

Right-hander Jason Savacool got the start for Peoria and worked into the sixth inning. He tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, two runs, one earned, and struck out five to pick up the win. His night ended after a two-out RBI double by Connor Caskenette in the sixth inning made it 13-2. Right-hander Angel Gonzalez entered in relief and recorded the final out of the inning.

Gonzalez worked into the eighth inning and did not allow a hit, but issued three consecutive walks to load the bases. That prompted another call to the bullpen, as right-hander Dionys Rodriguez entered the game. He issued back-to-back walks to force in two runs, and a ground-ball double play brought in a third, cutting the lead to 13-5.

In the bottom half of the eighth inning, Peoria got a run back. Miguel Villarroel delivered a two-out RBI single with a runner on third, plating the 14th run of the night and capping the scoring. The 14 runs marked the most in a game for the Chiefs since August 28, 2022.

The Chiefs look to even the series at two games apiece on Friday night, with right-hander Chen-Wei Lin slated to start for Peoria. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







