Six-Run 1st Boosts Nuts to 9-7 Win
June 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Jared Dickey homered in a six-run first inning, and the Lansing Lugnuts (2-4, 38-34) held off the Dayton Dragons (3-3, 24-47), 9-7, on Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.
The Nuts halted Dayton's three-game winning streak, capturing their first win after two straight losses in the six-game series.
Dayton starter Nestor Lorant faced all nine members of the starting lineup: He allowed a double to Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, a single to Rodney Green, Jr., a walk to Ryan Lasko, an RBI groundout to Tommy White, a throwing error by shortstop Leo Balcazar on a Nate Nankil grounder, a two-run homer to Dickey, a single to Davis Diaz, a pop-out from Jonny Butler and an RBI single to Casey Yamauchi. That was all for his participation in the evening's events.
Nankil added an RBI single in a two-run fifth, scoring himself on a passed ball, and Lasko delivered an RBI single in the sixth to supply necessary insurance as the Dragons made their push.
Lansing starter Grant Judkins had held the Dragons to one run through five innings - a Johnny Ascanio solo home run in the third - but Yerlin Confidan drilled a two-run triple in a four-run Dayton sixth inning to make it a ballgame.
Blaze Pontes recorded the final out of the sixth inning in relief, then handed the ball to debuting 19-year-old Wei-En Lin. The southpaw worked a perfect seventh with a strikeout of Johnny Ascanio, a perfect eighth with a strikeout of Confidan, and departed two outs into the ninth after a pair of walks and another strikeout of Ascanio.
Mark Adamiak gave up a two-run double to Anthony Stephan before ending the game with a popout to short from Carlos Jorge. In the process, he picked up his team-leading 12th save, tied for most in Minor League Baseball.
The Nuts finished the night with 11 hits, two apiece from Kuroda-Grauer, Nankil, Diaz and Yamauchi, with Kuroda-Grauer, Lasko and Nankil each scoring a pair of runs.
On Friday, the Lugnuts will celebrate 75 years of the Peanuts with a special Woodstock Bobblehead giveaway, Peanuts-themed uniforms, and LAFCU Fireworks, as right-hander Corey Avant takes on Dayton right-hander Luke Hayden. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. start. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.
