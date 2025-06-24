Nuts Welcome Prospect Tandem Lin and Sha

June 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts (1-2, 37-32) announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Nathan Dettmer is transferred to Stockton (Single-A - California League),

- Pitchers Wei-En Lin and Tzu-Chen Sha received from Stockton.

The updated Lansing roster now has 28 active players.

A native of Kueishan, Taiwan, 19-year-old lefty Lin signed for $1.13 million as an international free agent in 2024. The 6-foot-2 southpaw made an immediate splash with the Ports this spring, striking out seven in three perfect innings in his professional debut, fanning nine in four perfect innings in his third outing, and posting 3.96 overall ERA in 13 appearances, 10 starts, spanning 50 innings with a remarkable 6:69 BB:K ratio. Lin is ranked the A's No. 30 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Hailing from New Taipei City, Taiwan, 21-year-old righty Sha signed for $375,000 as an international free agent in 2023, putting up a 3:38 BB:K ratio in 24 2/3 innings in the Arizona Complex League before debuting in Stockton. Sha spent the entire 2024 season with the Ports, going 2-6 with a 6.33 ERA in 85 1/3 innings before taking a step forward this season. In 50 innings in 2025, Sha struck out 59 California League batters, walked just nine, allowed only one home run, and posted a 2.70 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP. Pipeline ranks Sha as the A's No. 29 prospect; the right-hander is scheduled to start the Lugnuts' Wednesday night contest vs. Dayton.

The Lugnuts open a six-game homestand vs. the Dayton Dragons (1-2, 22-46 Cincinnati) tonight, with gates opening at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. For more information about the A's High-A Midwest League affiliate, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







