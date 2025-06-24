Peck, Clark Play Longball in 3-2 Win

June 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps got the second home runs in as many days from a pair of players as part of a 3-2 win over the Lake County Captains on Tuesday night at Classic Park.

In a contest that was otherwise a pitcher's duel, infielder John Peck and outfielder Max Clark slammed a home run for their second consecutive game for the first time in their pro careers, and the bullpen spun 4.1 innings and gave up only one run as the 'Caps took the first game of their six-game series in Eastlake.

Tuesday's contest started with a bang as Peck clobbered his seventh home run of the year with a first-inning solo shot to lead off the ballgame and give the 'Caps a 1-0 lead. On the mound, pitchers Max Alba and Caden Favors went on to keep things quiet into the fifth inning when Peck struck again - this time with a two-out RBI single to help West Michigan extend its lead to 2-0. A Maick Collado run-scoring single trimmed the Whitecaps lead to 2-1, but Clark answered in the next inning with his sixth homer of the year. Clark's blast marked the second straight game in which the 20-year-old has homered - who, like Peck, accomplishes the feat for the first time as a professional to move the 'Caps edge to 3-1. Meanwhile, relievers Micah Ashman, Marco Jimenez, and Preston Howey combined to throw 4.1 innings to finish off the Captains. Only a solo home run from Captains infielder Ralphy Velazquez managed to trim the Whitecaps advantage to 3-2, and despite Lake County bringing the potential winning run to the plate, Howey managed to induce a pop-up from Jacob Cozart to end the contest and seal the 'Caps first win of the series.

The Whitecaps improve to 48-21 and 4-0 in the second half, while the Captains fall to 37-33 and 2-2 in the latter half of 2025. Ashman (4-3) collects his fourth win of the year after getting the 'Caps out of trouble in the fifth and sixth, while Favors (2-6) takes the tough-luck loss despite tossing five frames and allowing just two runs while striking out seven in a losing cause. Howey's two scoreless frames to finish the contest gave the righty his third save of the season. Peck, Clark, and infielder Luke Gold each collected a pair of hits in the victory for West Michigan, who's 27 games over .500 for the first time since 2017.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Lake County Captains play morning-edition baseball for the second game of this six-game series beginning Wednesday at 11:05 am. Andrew Sears gets the start for West Michigan against the Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 10:50 am on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, tentatively scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







