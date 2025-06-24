Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

June 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 l Game #69 (4)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (1-2, 22-46) at Lansing Lugnuts (1-2, 37-32)

LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.53) vs. RH Steven Echavarria (2-3, 4.76)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series in Lansing.

Dayton-Lansing 2025 Season Series: Lansing 5, Dayton 1 (all games played in Dayton, June 3-8).

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 12, Fort Wayne 11. The Dragons overcame the largest deficit to win in recorded team history, battling back after trailing 10-2 in the middle of the fifth to defeat Fort Wayne 12-11. The Dragons trailed 11-4 when they erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead. Anthony Stephan's three-run home run tied the game at 11-11, and the Dragons added one more run in the inning to break the tie on a bases-loaded walk to Peyton Stovall. Dayton reliever Trey Braithwaite shutout Fort Wayne over the final 3.1 innings to preserve the victory. The Dragons sent 14 batters to the plate in the sixth inning, and the eight-run frame was the Dragons largest since they scored eight runs in an inning at Great Lakes on July 26, 2023. The Dragons set 2025 single-game season highs on Sunday in runs (12), hits (17) and time of a nine-inning game (3:31). Details on Dragons comebacks are available since 2004. Their largest recorded comeback in a victory had been seven runs, on three occasions, most recently on June 8, 2021 against Great Lakes (also in 2013 and 2016). Stephan had four hits and six RBI in the Dragons Sunday win. Victor Acosta, Yerlin Confidan, and Carter Graham each had three hits.

Previous Series Recap vs. Fort Wayne (June 17-22): Dayton won two of five games. The Dragons hit .233 in the series with 17 hits in the final game after collecting 21 hits over the first four games. They scored 12 runs in the final game after plating nine runs in the first four games. The team ERA in the series was 7.60 (Fort Wayne scored 40 runs in the five games).

Team and Player Notes:

Leo Balcazar over his last five games is 7 for 18 (.389) with a home run, three RBI, three walks, no strikeouts.

Carlos Jorge over his last three games is 4 for 10 (.400) with a double, 3 RBI, and three stolen bases.

Victor Acosta over his last five games is 7 for 22 (.318) with a double.

Connor Burns over his last 26 games since May 10 has posted an OPS of .824 with 7 HR, batting .258 with 17 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 36 innings, an ERA of 1.25. Among pitchers with at least 35 innings, Sikorski is second in the MWL in ERA.

Reliever Joseph Menefee since May 1: 11 G, 1.06 ERA, 17 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 23 SO.

Reliever Cody Adcock last four outings: 8 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 8 SO.

Transactions: Third baseman Carlos Sanchez has been promoted to Dayton from the Daytona Tortugas. First baseman Jack Moss has been activated from the 60-day injured list after completing a rehab assignment with the ACL Reds. Infielder Jose Serrano has been released. Pitcher Brian Edgington has been placed on the 7-day injured list. Pitcher Graham Osman has been activated from the Development List.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Wednesday, June 25 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-3, 4.63) at Lansing RH Tsu-Chen Sha (no record)

Thursday, June 26 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-4, 5.40) at Lansing RH Grant Judkins (3-4, 4.43)

Friday, June 27 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-3, 3.14) at Lansing RH Corey Avant (2-3, 3.33)

Saturday, June 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 15.83) at Lansing RH Jake Garland (4-2, 4.74)

Sunday, June 29 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria

