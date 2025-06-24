Miller's Two Homers Propel Carp to Win

June 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - The Sky Carp continued their strong start to the second half of the season with a 7-3 victory over Peoria Tuesday night.

The Carp, now 3-1 in the second half, got another solid pitching performance to go along with a two home run performance from Gage Miller to pick up the win.

Miller entered the game with two home runs, but added a solo shot in the second inning and a two-run blast in the fourth inning to help the Carp take a 5-0 lead. Yiddi Cappe added a pair of run-scoring hits, and the Cruisin' Carp was in full effect with five stolen bases.

Nick Brink improved to 3-1 on the season with a solid effort, allowing two runs in five innings while striking out five. Xavier Meachem followed with a pair of scoreless frames, while Justin Storm closed the game out with a pair of innings.

The Carp and the Chiefs will be back in action Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. in a special mid-week matinee.

The Sky Carp will be back home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 1.

All three games will feature post-game fireworks to celebrate the nation's birthday, with Tuesday's game being Poopsie's Birthday Party as well!

