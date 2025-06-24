Nevin Homers Twice But Loons Pitching Walks 16 in 8-7 Walk-Off Loss to TinCaps

June 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (36-33 (2-2) offense provided three home runs, two from Kyle Nevin, but their pitching walked 16 Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-35) (3-1). Fort Wayne won 8-7 via a walk-off walk on a warm 87-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

- The Loons scored five of the first six runs. Kendall George started the game with a triple to right center field. An errant relay throw from second baseman Brandon Butterworth went into the dugout and brought George home. Butterworth had the response with an RBI triple in the bottom of the first.

- Kyle Nevin drove in the next three runs with two homers. He started the second inning, rocking one to deep center field to reclaim the lead. With one on and one out in the fourth, Nevin demolished a 3-1 pitch from Fort Wayne starter Ian Koening. It traveled 431 feet with a 111 mph exit velocity clearing the seats beyond the left field wall. It was Nevin's first multi-homer game as a pro.

- The TinCaps had two three-run innings, with a combined eight walks from Loons pitching. A Sean Barnett single made It 5-4 in the sixth and he was plunked to tie the game in the seventh. Kai Roberts and Leo De Vries each walked to make it 7-5 in the seventh. Jorge Gonzalez walked in the sixth and seventh run. Joseilyn Gonzalez walked three of his first four faced to start the sixth.

- Mike Sirota had a three RBI game. An RBI single grew the lead to 6-1 in the sixth. He then tied the game at seven, with an opposite-field 365-foot shot in the top of the eighth inning. Both times he drove in Josue De Paula, who went 2-for-4 with a double and single.

- In the ninth, Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins struck out two. TinCaps first basemen Jack Costello doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth. A six-pitch walk, intentional walk, and a six-pitch bases on balls worked against Evan Shaw made Brandon Butterworth the walk-off hero.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons pitching walked 16 batters tonight, a single-game franchise worst. The previous mark was 14 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on August 8th, 2017.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Fort Wayne play tomorrow Wednesday, June 25th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt.







