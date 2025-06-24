Five-Run Sixth Inning Propels South Bend to Victory over Cedar Rapids, 10-6

June 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - South Bend plated five runs in the sixth inning, which proved to be the difference in a 10-6 victory in the series opener over Cedar Rapids Tuesday night.

After losing five of its six games in the first series in Cedar Rapids, South Bend got on the board early in the top of the second to begin the second set against the Kernels. Ivan Brethowr walked, then came around to score on an Andy Garriola double to put the Cubs ahead 1-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Cedar Rapids answered back. Jaime Ferrer and Caden Kendle worked two-out walks, then Poncho Ruiz singled to plate Ferrer to make it 1-1.

In the top of the third inning, the Cubs grabbed the lead back. Jefferson Rojas reached on a single and moved up to second on an error. He later scored on a fielder's choice and a throwing error to put South Bend back on top 2-1.

In the last of the third, the Kernels evened the tally. Maddux Houghton led off with a walk and moved up to second on a groundout. With two outs, Billy Amick lined a single into left to score Houghton and make it 2-2.

In the top of the fourth, the Cubs took the lead, and this time for good. With one out, Brethwor was hit by a pitch, then Brian Kalmer lined a home run to left to jump South Bend ahead 4-2.

In the top of the fifth, the Cubs padded that lead. A walk by Brethowr started the rally, then Garriola, Kalmer and Reggie Preciado all singled to make it 6-2. After a walk loaded the bases, Rojas muscled a single into right for two more runs to score to make it 8-2. Finally, Christian Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice, and an error allowed another run to score to make it 9-2.

In the home half of the sixth, the Kernels fought back. Misael Urbina was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then Andy Lugo rocketed a double off the wall in left to bring home the run and make it 9-3. Lugo then moved up on a flyout and scored on a Caden Kendle sacrifice fly to make it 9-4.

In the top of the seventh, South Bend got a run on an Ivan Brethowr blast to deep left field that made it 10-4.

The Kernels got two more runs in the bottom of the seventh on Kyle DeBarge and Kyle Hess RBI doubles, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit as the Cubs took the series opener 10-6.

With the loss, Cedar Rapids falls 1-3 to begin the second half and to 5-2 on the season against South Bend. Game two of the six-game series is set for Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 with Chase Chaney to get the start for the Kernels opposite Tyler Schlaffer.







