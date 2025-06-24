Sky Carp Claim Opener on Tuesday

June 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs dropped a 7-3 contest to the Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday night at Dozer Park, as a pair of two-run homers from Gage Miller powered Beloit to the win. Ryan Campos collected three hits to lead the way for Peoria in the loss.

Beloit opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo home run to left-center field from Gage Miller, giving the Sky Carp a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Beloit added on. After a leadoff double, Yiddi Cappe followed with an RBI double to left to make it 2-0. Moments later, Miller struck again with a two-run homer, his third of the season, to extend the lead to 4-0.

Right-hander Gerardo Salas started for Peoria and took the loss, allowing six hits and five runs over four innings while striking out three.

The Chiefs' best chance came in the fifth inning. After a lead-off single by Michael Curialle, Jon Jon Gazdar hit a ball into right field that struck Curialle as he was running to second, resulting in the first out. Peoria followed with three straight singles, including an RBI knock from Ian Petrutz that scored Gazdar. However, Travis Honeyman was thrown out at third trying to take the extra base for the second out. The final single, a base hit to center field by Ryan Campos, brought home another run to make it 6-2. Beloit starter right-hander Nick Brink then retired the next batter to end the inning.

Brink earned the win, tossing five innings while allowing nine hits, two runs, and striking out five.

In the seventh inning, the Sky Carp added a run. A single and back-to-back walks loaded the bases to start the frame, and Jay Beshears followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in a run and extend the lead to 7-2.

Peoria made it interesting in the ninth inning. The Chiefs loaded the bases with no one out, but a double play ball quickly stymied the Peoria rally. Peoria scratched only a single run in the inning to create the final margin.

The series continues with a quick turnaround on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. as part of Splash Day.







Midwest League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.