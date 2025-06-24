TinCaps Game Information: June 24 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

June 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-1, 33-35) vs. Great Lakes Loons (2-1, 36-32)

Tuesday, June 24 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 69 of 131

RHP Ian Koenig (2-4, 6.65 ERA) vs. RHP Eriq Swan (2-3, 4.93 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Following Saturday night's 10-0 victory, where the TinCaps collected a season-high 17 hits, they couldn't close the book in their 12-11 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) on Sunday.

YOST PITCHER OF THE WEEK: On Monday, the Midwest League named TinCaps starter Eric Yost as the Pitcher of the Week. The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed just one hit on Saturday against Dayton. Yost struck out nine batters and retired 23 of the 26 batters he faced. This is the 22-year-old's second time going seven innings in a start this season, with the other also coming against Dayton on May 4. Across three starts against Dayton, the Northeastern grad's line is: 1-1, 18 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 26 K, 1 BB, 0.50 ERA, .194 BAA.

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: This season, Yost ranks third in the Midwest League in ERA (2.43), and strikeouts (67), and is tied for third in WHIP (1.14). He also ranks fourth in innings pitched (63.0), and batting average against (.218), while ranking fifth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (17.7%) and ninth in walk rate (7.5%). The Ossining, New York native has turned in three of the TinCaps' nine quality starts this season.

WELCOME BACK: Tonight starts a 15-game home stretch in the next 19 days for the TinCaps. Following this week's six-game set against the Loons, they will welcome the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) in a home-and-home series next week, where the first three games will be in Fort Wayne. The team will return home after the weekend to host the Royals-affiliated Quad Cities River Bandits before the All-Star break.

YOUNG 'BUCS: This week's series features six players at 20 years old or younger, three of whom are top 100 prospects according to MLB.com. The youngest player in High-A, No. 3 overall prospect Leo De Vries, jumped up the ranks following a torrid month of April. Newly turned 20-year-old Josue De Paula (No. 33 overall prospect) went 8-for-19, with a home run, double, and nine walks from May 27 to June 1 against the 'Caps. With 10 home runs, he is tied with another newly turned 20-year-old, Padres No. 24 prospect Rosman Verdugo, for third in the Midwest League. Zyhir Hope (No. 45 overall prospect) and De Paula are No. 4 and No. 5 in total bases, while No. 13 Dodgers prospect Kendall George is third in the league with 28 stolen bases. Loons right-handed pitcher Sean Linan moved up to Great Lakes on May 27.

WELCOME TO THE FORT, RYAN JACKSON: In his High-A debut last Thursday, Ryan Jackson garnered his first TinCaps walk, hit, run, and RBI in a matter of two innings. The former USC Trojan picked up four hits in his first three games with the club and drove in five runs across the series in Dayton last week. In 66 games this season, Jackson is hitting .296 with 20 extra-base hits.

BUTTER'S BARRELS: Brandon Butterworth continued his power surge in last week's series on the road with two long balls. The first came as the leadoff batter to begin the series on Tuesday night, and he followed it up with a 433-foot moonshot on Saturday - the longest home run hit by a TinCap this season. The 22-year-old was also a triple shy of the cycle in Saturday's 10-0 victory. Butterworth is 12-34 (.353) in his last eight games and has only had one hitless effort in that stretch.

KLOBBERING KARP: Braedon Karpathios went 7-21 (.333) in last week's series against Dayton. He clubbed out a three-run homer in the ninth inning of Thursday's 12-1 victory, on his 22nd birthday. Karpathios put an exclamation point on his week with a 423-foot blast to center field in the finale. He now has eight round-trippers on the season, with six of them being to the opposite field.

WALKING ROSMAN: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo reached all four times last Friday, drawing three walks. Verdugo has 8 walks in his last 5 games and has walked 25 times in his last 20, holding a BB% of 28.7% throughout the stretch. The No. 24 Padres prospect walked four times in his first 77 plate appearances (5.2%) to begin the year. The 20-year-old is tied for the team lead with 13 multi-hit games and 2nd in BB% (15.8%). He is also 4th in the league with 10 home runs, and tied for 6th with 26 extra-base hits.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: Jack Costello continued his red-hot June, roping his third two-run double of the series Saturday. After his 12th multi-hit game of the season, Costello is 16-for-56 this month (.286) with 10 RBI and had nine hits in his first six games when the calendar flipped, and hits in 12 of 15 games played. Costello is crushing left-handed pitchers as well this year, batting .338 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI.







