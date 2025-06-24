Nuts Reinstate Outfielder Butler
June 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (1-2, 37-32) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Outfielder Jonny Butler is activated from the Injured List.
The updated Lansing roster now has 29 active players.
The Lugnuts open a six-game homestand vs. the Dayton Dragons (1-2, 22-46 Cincinnati) tonight, with gates opening at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. For more information about the A's High-A Midwest League affiliate, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
