Nuts Reinstate Outfielder Butler

June 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts (1-2, 37-32) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Outfielder Jonny Butler is activated from the Injured List.

The updated Lansing roster now has 29 active players.

The Lugnuts open a six-game homestand vs. the Dayton Dragons (1-2, 22-46 Cincinnati) tonight, with gates opening at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. For more information about the A's High-A Midwest League affiliate, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.