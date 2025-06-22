Late Rally Comes up Short in Sunday Finale

MIDLAND, MI - The Peoria Chiefs dropped the series finale to the Great Lakes Loons, 6-5, on Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond, despite a late rally and a strong effort from the bullpen.

After falling behind 6-1 through six innings, Peoria's offense came alive in the seventh. Following back-to-back walks to open the frame, Won-Bin Cho singled to left to drive in a run. With two outs and two men on, Josh Kross launched a three-run home run to right field to pull the Chiefs within one, 6-5.

Peoria's bullpen kept the game close. Right-handers Jawilme Ramirez, D.J. Carpenter, Zack Showalter, and Hunter Hayes combined for 3 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits and one run over the final stretch.

The Chiefs had chances late. They put two runners on in the eighth inning and brought the tying run to the plate again in the ninth, but right-hander Cam Day and southpaw Evan Shaw held the line for Great Lakes. Shaw earned the save, recording the final out to lock up the win.

Peoria initially jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Graysen Tarlow that scored Brayden Jobert. But the Loons responded with six unanswered runs, three in the third inning and three in the fifth inning.

Jose Davila started for the Chiefs and struck out eight over 4 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits and five runs. The Loons took the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a sac-fly by Kendall George and a two-run homer from Josue De Paula. In the bottom of the fifth inning, De Paula added an RBI single, stole third, and scored on a sac-fly from Mike Sirota. Joe Vetrano capped the inning with an RBI single to make it 6-1.

With Sunday's loss, the Chiefs closed out their 12-game road trip with a 3-9 record. After a day off Monday, Peoria returns to Dozer Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Chiefs will play 21 of their next 27 games at home.







