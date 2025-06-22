Kernels Go Deep on Sky Carp in 9-3 Win
June 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Sky Carp beat the heat and the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the finale of their six-game series Sunday afternoon at sweltering ABC Supply Stadium.
With a real feel temperature of 102 degrees at first pitch, Sky Carp starting pitcher Jake Brooks was terrific, throwing five innings of one-run ball to earn the 3-2 victory.
The Carp got a long home run to right field from Eric Rataczak and two productive outs that turned into runs from Michael Snyder (sacrifice fly) and Wilfredo Lara (RBI grounder).
The Carp led 3-2 heading into the eighth inning when Gabe Bierman wiggled his way out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation. Bierman got in the soup again in the ninth, allowing the first two runners to reach base. He coaxed a game-ending double play to send the matinee crowd home with more happy memories.
The Sky Carp will head on the road for a six-game series at Peoria before coming back home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 1.
All three games will feature post-game fireworks to celebrate the nation's birthday, with Tuesday's game being Poopsie's Birthday Party as well!
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
