'Caps Take Final Four from Wisconsin

June 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps pitchers kept the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at bay as they added three homers in a 5-3 win in front of 4,785 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan held Wisconsin to 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position - 1-for-12 over the last four games - as starter Hayden Minton registered a High-A record seven strikeouts and closer Joe Adametz secured his first career save - tossing two scoreless frames to close out the win. The series concludes with the Whitecaps taking each of the final four ballgames from the Timber Rattlers after dropping the first game of the series back on Tuesday.

Both teams had three solo home runs across the first two innings from Wisconsin shortstop Jadher Arienamo, Whitecaps outfielder Max Clark, and Timber Rattlers designated hitter Hedbert Perez, making it 2-1 Wisconsin. Timber Rattlers outfielder Kay-Lan Nicasia crossed the plate on a double play in the third inning before West Michigan rallied for three runs in the fifth - featuring a two-run homer by Kevin McGonigle - forging in front 4-3. Minton retired ten straight batters from the end of the third through the sixth as third baseman John Peck powered the 'Caps third homer over the center field wall in the seventh - stretching their lead to 5-3. Adametz rolled through the final two frames - allowing just one hit while tallying four strikeouts to close the book on the 5-3 win.

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Sean Guenther opened the contest by tossing the first inning and recording two strikeouts while surrendering a run. Minton (2-1) secures his second win, allowing two runs through five innings pitched with seven punchouts, while Adametz gets his first career save. Meanwhile, Timber Rattlers reliever Bayden Root (2-2) suffers his second loss, giving up three runs through an inning pitched. The Whitecaps are the only remaining Midwest League team without a loss in the second half.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps head to Eastlake, Ohio, this week to take on the Lake County Captains beginning on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. Max Alba gets the start for West Michigan against the Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, tentatively scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.