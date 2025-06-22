Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 vs. Fort Wayne)

Sunday, June 22, 2025 l Game #68 (3)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-0, 33-34) at Dayton Dragons (0-2, 21-46)

LH Luis Gutierrez (0-0, 1.50) vs. LH Nick Sando (1-2, 14.63)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of the Second Half season. This is the last game of a five-game series between the Dragons and TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Completion of First Half Season: The Dragons completed the First Half on Thursday night with a record of 21-44. The win-loss records of all MWL team's cleared to 0-0 to start the Second Half before Friday's game.

Current Series: Fort Wayne 3, Dayton 1. Dayton-Fort Wayne 2025 Season Series: Fort Wayne 11, Dayton 5 (at Dayton: TinCaps 6, Dragons 4).

Last Game: Saturday: Fort Wayne 10, Dayton 1. Fort Wayne collected a season-high 17 hits while limiting the Dragons to one hit, a first inning lead-off double by Victor Acosta. Fort Wayne led 3-0 going to the sixth inning before the TinCaps produced four in the sixth and three more in the eighth to close out the scoring.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have held a lead in 11 of their 18 losses since May 27 (22 games played). Six of the 18 losses have been by one run.

Connor Burns over his last 26 games since May 10 has posted an OPS of .824 with 7 HR, batting .258 with 17 RBI.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 8 for 21 (.381) with a home run.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 36 innings, an ERA of 1.25. Among pitchers with at least 35 innings, Sikorski is second in the MWL in ERA.

Reliever Joseph Menefee since May 1: 11 G, 1.06 ERA, 17 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 23 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Tuesday, June 24 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.53) at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (2-3, 4.76)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







