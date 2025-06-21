Whitecaps Exterminate T-Rats, 4-1

June 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff silenced the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the third-straight night en route to a 4-1 win in front of 8,266 fans on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps held Wisconsin to 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position while compiling 11 strikeouts. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Joe Miller came one punchout shy of his single-game high, posting eight strikeouts through six scoreless innings in the win. In the past three games of this series, Whitecaps pitchers have held Wisconsin hitters to just five runs and a 1-for-9 success rate with runners in scoring position.

Both teams scored individual runs in the first inning as Timber Rattlers shortstop Eduardo Garcia added an RBI single before Josue Briceño responded with an RBI single in the bottom half - tying the game at 1-1. Miller retired six straight hitters through the third and fourth before West Michigan sprinkled two runs across the fourth and fifth as Peyton Graham scored Briceño on an RBI single before Briceño lifted a sacrifice fly to left in the fifth - making it 3-1 West Michigan. The 'Caps added an insurance tally in the seventh as Seth Stephenson scored on a wild pitch before West Michigan relievers Haden Erbe and Carlos Lequerica slammed the door with two scoreless frames, putting the finishing touches on the 4-1 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 46-21 overall and 2-0 in the second half, while the Timber Rattlers fall to 34-33 overall and 0-2 in the second half. Miller (5-2) secures his fifth win while Lequerica gets his second save. Timber Rattlers starting pitcher Ryan Birchard (2-4) suffers his fourth loss, giving up three runs through four innings of work. Miller's numbers are amongst some of the best in the Midwest League - posting the fourth-best ERA at 2.45 while ranking top-ten in both batting average against (.228) and WHIP (1.17).

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps close out this five-game series with a contest on Sunday afternoon beginning at 2:00 pm. Pitchers Hayden Minton and Jaron DeBerry get the starts for the 'Caps and Timber Rattlers. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, tentatively scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.