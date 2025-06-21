Nevin Notches 3 RBI, de Paula Homers in 8-6 Loons' Win

June 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (35-31) (1-1) scored eight of the final nine runs in a comeback victory over the Peoria Chiefs (27-40) (1-1) 8-6 on a hot and windy 92-degree sunny Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Kyle Nevin drove in three runs and now has seven RBI this series. Three walks and a wild pitch by Peoria starter Chen-Wei Lin put Great Lakes on the board in the third. Nevin then stepped up with the bases loaded. He hit a sharp ground ball that deflected off the glove of Chiefs third baseman Jon Jon Gazdar and into left field, scoring two.

- Nevin pulled the deficit to one with a two-out RBI triple to deep center field in the fifth. It is his first triple in his ninth game with the Loons this year. Nevin led the Loons with five triples in 2024.

- Peoria scored five of their six runs in the second inning. Utilizing the strong wind gusts to left field, the Chiefs had five hits, four for extra bases. Brayden Jobert's three-run homer highlighted the frame. Sean Linan would not permit a run in the next two innings, retiring the last six he faced consecutively.

- Trailing 5-4 in the sixth, Kendall George reached on a fielder's choice. With two outs, he appeared to be picked off but hustled to second base beating a throw from first with two outs. Josue De Paula next-up smashed a 2-2 pitch from left-hander Michael Watson to left-center field 409 feet. It was the Dodgers No. 2 prospect's fifth homer versus lefties, sixth go-ahead shot, and ninth overall.

- Peoria provided the equalizer. Brayden Jobert's double scored Zach Levenson, who singled to start the inning. Payton Martin retired the next three he faced and earned the win. He tossed three innings and struck out three.

- A two-run eighth claimed the lead for the Loons once again. Two walks and a bunt single loaded the bases. Zyhir Hope added his 42nd RBI of the season on a four-pitch walk by Dionys Rodriguez.

- Carson Hobbs took the mound for a second straight night. Working around a single and walk, he punched out Zach Levenson to earn the save.

Josue De Paula now has a .347/.466/.583 slash line with five homers in 72 at-bats against left-handers. His five homers are the most for any batter in the Midwest League against southpaws.

The Loons and Chiefs wrap up their series tomorrow Sunday, June 22nd. Great Lakes looks for their fourth win in five contests against Peoria. Every Sunday Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







