Kernels Go Deep on Sky Carp in 9-3 Win

June 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Cedar Rapids Kernels took advantage of a strong wind blowing straight out to center field to clobber four home runs in a 9-3 victory over the Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium Saturday night.

The Kernels knocked out three home runs in a six-run second inning that was essentially the difference in the game.

The Sky Carp bullpen was terrific, allowing just one earned run in 7 2-3 innings of work. Holt Jones, Xavier Meachem and Justin Storm all recorded scoreless innings, while Chase Centala allowed just one earned run in 3 1-3 innings of work.

Michael Snyder hit his fourth home run of the season, while Echedry Vargas had a pair of hits to help the Carp offensively.

It was a special night at the ballpark, with a large group of fans arriving via innertube on the Rock River. After the game, the large crowd enjoyed a fantastic fireworks display.

The Carp and the Kernels will go at it again Sunday in the series finale at 1:05 p.m. It's Sunday Family Funday at the ballpark, with kids 12 and under able to run the bases following the game, and families of all ages able to play catch in the outfield after the base run is complete.

