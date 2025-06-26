Lake County Captains to Honor Cleveland Baseball History with New League Park Legacy Jerseys

June 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - On Thursday, June 26, the Lake County Captains will honor a piece of Cleveland Baseball history when they host the West Michigan Whitecaps at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Lake County will debut its new League Park Legacy jerseys that will feature a nod to a monumental occasion in baseball history.

On June 26, 1916, the Cleveland Indians became the first MLB team to feature numerals on its jerseys in a contest versus the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland's jerseys displayed numerals on the left sleeve of each player, as the Indians eventually won the game by a final score of 2-0 at League Park in Cleveland. RHP Fred Beebe pitched a complete game shutout for Cleveland, and RF Braggo Roth drove in the game's lone two runs with a two-run triple in the bottom of the first inning.

Exactly 109 years later and 24 minutes Northeast of the legendary stadium, Cleveland's High-A Affiliate will honor this significant event with jerseys that will also feature numerals on the left sleeve.

"Cleveland has one of the deepest histories in baseball," Cleveland Guardians Team Historian Jeremy Feador said. "Back in 1916, they were innovators and tried out sleeve numbers. Although the experiment didn't last, we were trendsetters later when we were also one of the first clubs to wear numbers on our backs."

Lake County's new League Park Legacy jerseys are available for purchase in person at Classic Auto Group Park's Cargo Hold, or online at shopcaptains.com.

Tickets for Thursday night's game are also available for purchase at milb.com/lake-county. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.