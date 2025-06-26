TinCaps Game Information: June 26 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

June 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-2, 34-36) vs. Great Lakes Loons (3-2, 37-33)

Thursday, June 26 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 71of 131

RHP Miguel Mendez (3-2, 2.30 ERA) vs. LHP Wyatt Crowell (1-4, 4.41 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB.com, MyNetwork TV (Local) | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) on Wednesday night, 11-0.

EL MUTANTE DOING EL MUTANTE THINGS: After tying a franchise record for a second time with four walks in the series opener, No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries had three of Fort Wayne's six hits on Wednesday. A single and two doubles, all three hits reached 104 mph or better off the bat. It is his 12th multi-hit performance and team-leading 3rd three-plus hit performance. The No. 3 prospect in baseball is 7 for his last 16 with six walks and five RBI.

MiLB GAME OF THE DAY: On Thursday, the TinCaps and Loons are set to be featured as MiLB's Game of the Day. Free across MLB.com, MLB.TV and other online options, it is the fifth time the 'Caps have been featured and the second against the Loons.

WORLD'S MOST AUTOGRAPHED BASEBALL: On Thursday, MiLB, in partnership with Street Factory, continues its tour of the World's Most Autographed Baseball (WMAB). Beyond center field, players, coaches, and fans can sign an 8-foot, 1,200-pound replica baseball already with 561 autographs after its first stop on Tuesday in Indianapolis. The goal is to unite Minor League Clubs and their communities around a common cause-setting a world record. It's Minor League Baseball at its finest - unpredictable, accessible, and a lot of fun.

MENDEZ MAGIC: New right-handed Friday night arm Miguel Mendez continues to showcase his plus-stuff on the mound. Across two levels, Mendez has struck out 29.3% (54-184) of the batters he's faced. Across seven outings since his debut on May 9, Mendez's 2.30 ERA (8 ER) is 2nd in the MWL amongst arms with at least 25 innings pitched, while his 36 strikeouts are 9th. The flamethrower has hit 100 mph five times this season and on June 6 went a career-long six innings, striking out seven and outduelling Marlins top prospect Thomas White. On May 23, the 22-year-old tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in 4 Ã¢..." innings. In his first start with the 'Caps, Mendez struck out seven and from the second to fifth innings, retired nine in a row, at one point striking out five straight.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: In the last month, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo is tied for the lead in all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 29 free passes in the last 23 games. Across the stretch, he has walked 28.7% of the time. Verdugo has walked in six of his last seven with 11 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now 5th in the Midwest League with 44 walks, tied for 4th with 10 home runs, 7th with 26 extra-base hits, and 10th in BB% (16.4%).

WELCOME TO THE FORT, RYAN JACKSON: Newly added to the roster last Tuesday, Ryan Jackson has reached base in all seven games played with Fort Wayne. Jackson ended his time in the California League leading the league with 55 walks and has added six with the 'Caps. The former USC Trojan reached base three times in his Parkview Field debut on Tuesday and collected two hits in the 8-7 victory. In 67 games this season, Jackson is hitting .297 with 20 extra-base hits.

BEWARE SOUTHPAWS: TinCaps 1B/OF Jack Costello is crushing left-handed pitchers this year, batting .348, good for 3rd in the MWL. The 2024 10th-round draft pick has nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI against the southpaws this year. Following a move to a lefty, Costello scored the game-winning run Tuesday after roping his fourth double in the last week. He is 18-for-62 this month (.290) with 11 RBI and had nine hits in his first six games when the calendar flipped, and hits in 14 of 17 games played.

OSWALDO LINARES: TinCaps catcher Oswaldo Linares has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games and 13 of his last 15 since the start of May. After going 1-for-22 to begin the year, Linares is batting .289 since with five extra-base hits, seven walks, and 10 RBI in 15 games played. Last Thursday, Linares cracked his first High-A home run, a no-doubt shot at Dayton.







