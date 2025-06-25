TinCaps Finish Walk-Off Win Behind Franchise Record 16th Walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps drew a single-game franchise-record 16 walks Tuesday night, walking off the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) the only way fitting, a walk in the bottom of the ninth, winning 8-7.

Brandon Butterworth, after leaving the bases loaded twice in his previous two at-bats, drew the game-sealing free pass, walking it off for the second time this season.

Seven of the starting nine worked a walk on Tuesday, five of which drew multiple. No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries once again tied a franchise record with his second four-walk performance of the season.

No. 24 Padres prospect Rosman Verdugo walked three times, making it 11 walks in his last six games. Since May 25 (22 games), he leads all of Minor League Baseball with 29 walks, good for 29.9% of his plate appearances.

Each team scored a run in the first frame before the Loons took the lead back in the second on a solo home run from Kyle Nevin, who would leave the yard again two innings later to give the Loons the lead.

Fort Wayne (3-1, 34-35) began the comeback down 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth. Across the sixth and seventh innings, the 'Caps scored six unanswered runs on just two hits, eight walks, and one hit batter to take the lead while sending 18 batters to the plate.

The Loons (2-2, 36-33) didn't go away after that, as Mike Sirota blasted a two-run home run to knot the game up. Fort Wayne had the last laugh in the ninth, with a Jack Costello lead-off double setting the table. Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) drew a walk, and Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) was intentionally put on base with one out for Butterworth. The TinCaps' second baseman sealed the deal.

Garrett Hawkins tossed the final 1 2/3 innings in relief for Fort Wayne and got the win. The right-hander has now tossed 18 consecutive scoreless outings across 21 frames. He punched out three batters in his fifth win of the season.

