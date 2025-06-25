Dragons Offense in High Gear Again as Dayton Tops Lansing 13-8

June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - After setting a season high for most runs and most hits in a game in a 12-11 win on Sunday, the Dayton Dragons established a new high on Tuesday, scoring 13 runs in a 13-8 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts. The Dragons picked up 17 hits in the game, matching their 2025 high set in Sunday's win over Fort Wayne.

Yerlin Confidan led the offense on Tuesday, collecting four hits with four runs batted in. Carter Graham added three-hits including a home run with three RBI.

Game Summary:

The Dragons broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the third inning, keyed by a two-run home run by Carter Graham, his second homer of the year. The Dragons built their lead to 8-1 in the top of the fourth, adding three more runs. Carlos Jorge's two-run triple was the big hit in the inning.

Lansing scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it 8-4, but the Dragons responded with two runs in the fifth and their offense stayed productive. Connor Burns had a run-scoring double in the inning as the Dragons built their lead to 10-4. They added another run in the sixth when Leo Balcazar doubled and scored on Yerlin Confidan's single to push the lead to 11-4.

Lansing scored two runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to cut their deficit to four runs at 11-7. But the Dragons again responded with two runs in the eighth, getting an RBI double from Confidan and a sacrifice fly from Graham to give the Dragons a 13-7 lead. Lansing scored one in the ninth to close out the scoring.

The Dragons 17-hit attack included eight extra base hits and was led by Confidan, who went 4 for 5 with two doubles, two singles, and four runs batted in. Graham was 3 for 4 with a homer, double, single, and three RBI. Jorge had a double and triple, scoring three runs. Carlos Sanchez, in his first game with the Dragons after being promoted from Single-A Daytona, had two hits and an RBI. Anthony Stephan, who had four hits and six RBI on Sunday, added two more hits on Tuesday.

Since losing 10-0 and collecting only one hit on Saturday, the Dragons have scored 25 runs on 34 hits over their last two games, both victories. The wins on Sunday and Tuesday represented their two highest runs totals and two highest hit totals of the 2025 season.

Up Next: The Dragons (2-2, 23-46) play at Lansing against the Lugnuts (1-3, 37-33) in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. Jose Montero (2-3, 4.63) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.