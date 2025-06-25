Cubs Start Long Road Trip with 10-6 Win in Cedar Rapids

June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The South Bend Cubs (25-45) pounced on their first road opportunity of the second half Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Stadium, defeating the Cedar Rapids Kernels (41-29) by a 10-6 score to open their nine-game road trip. South Bend never trailed in the game, posting double-digit runs for the fourth time in June and improving to 2-2 in second-half play. The Cubs have now won six of their last seven road games after starting the year 4-23 away from home.

Right-hander Brooks Caple led the Cubs on the mound, dealing six strong innings against the first-half West division champion Kernels. Caple struck out three and conceded four runs on the night, receiving plenty of run support on the way to his second High-A win. South Bend's offense began to back him up in the second inning, as left fielder Andy Garriola scorched an RBI double to left-center field. Though Cedar Rapids tied the game in the bottom half on a single from catcher Poncho Ruiz, the Cubs pulled back ahead on a series of Kernel errors in the third. First baseman Billy Amick singled home a run in response, sending the game to the fourth inning tied at two.

In the fourth, first baseman Brian Kalmer gave the Cubs a lead they wouldn't relinquish, working an 0-2 count full before launching his first home run of the season. The two-run drive factored into a 26-pitch fourth inning for Cedar Rapids starter Ty Langenberg, who was not able to continue into the fifth frame.

South Bend opened the floodgates in the sixth, batting 10 men and scoring five runs to build a 9-2 lead. Seven consecutive Cubs reached base without an out being recorded, as third baseman Reginald Preciado and second baseman Jefferson Rojas each singled home two runs in bases-loaded situations. Center fielder Carter Trice also took a walk and scored a run during the inning, extending his impressive on-base streak to 19 games. Right fielder Ivan Brethowr pushed the Cubs into double-digits with a solo home run to left in the seventh inning, scoring his fourth run of the game on his fourth long ball of the season.

Cedar Rapids battled back against Caple and reliever Johzan Oquendo, scoring two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Third baseman Andy Lugo ripped an RBI double in the former frame, and second baseman Kyle DeBarge and pinch-hitter Kyle Hess did the same in the latter. Right-hander Brayden Risedorph shut down any real chance at a comeback, though, posting two hitless innings to end the game and lower his season earned run average to 0.36.

The Cubs and Kernels will make a quick turnaround for game two of the series, playing at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday. Right-hander Tyler Schlaffer is scheduled to make the start for South Bend against Cedar Rapids righty Chase Chaney.







Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.