Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 l Game #70 (5)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (2-2, 23-46) at Lansing Lugnuts (1-3, 37-33)

RH Jose Montero (2-3, 4.63) vs. RH Tsu-Chen Sha (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the second game of a six-game series in Lansing. Current Series: Dayton 1, Lansing 0. Dayton-Lansing 2025 Season Series: Lansing 5, Dayton 2.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 13, Lansing 8. For the second straight game, the Dragons collected 17 hits and for the second straight game, they established a new season high for most runs scored after plating 12 on Sunday. Yerlin Confidan led the offense with four hits and four RBI, collecting two doubles. Carter Graham had three hits including a home run and three RBI. Carlos Sanchez, in his first game with the Dragons, had two hits and an RBI. Carlos Jorge had a triple, double, and two RBI. The Dragons were 8 for 16 with runners in scoring position, collecting more hits with RISP than they had in the entire 6-game series vs. Lansing in early June in Dayton.

Team and Player Notes:

Over their last two games, the Dragons have collected 34 hits, the most of any team in Full-Season Minor League Baseball (120 teams) over that brief period. They have batted .400 as a team, tied with Oklahoma City for the highest average in the minors. Their run total (25) is third highest in the minors and their strikeout total offensively (9) is second fewest.

The Dragons overcame the largest deficit to win in recorded team history on Sunday, battling back after trailing 10-2 in the middle of the fifth to defeat Fort Wayne 12-11. The Dragons trailed 11-4 when they erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead. Anthony Stephan's three-run home run tied the game at 11-11, and the Dragons added one more run in the inning to break the tie on a bases-loaded walk to Peyton Stovall.

Leo Balcazar over his last six games is 8 for 23 (.348) with a home run, double, three RBI, three walks, and only one strikeout.

Carlos Jorge over his last four games is 6 for 15 (.400) with a triple, two doubles, 5 RBI, and four stolen bases.

Anthony Stephan over his last two games is 6 for 10 (.600) with a home run, double, and 6 RBI.

Carter Graham over his last two games is 6 for 8 (.750) with a home run, double, 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Yerlin Confidan over his last two games is 7 for 9 (.778) with three doubles, 5 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Connor Burns over his last 27 games since May 10 has posted an OPS of .827 with 7 HR, batting .258 with 18 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 36 innings, an ERA of 1.25. Among pitchers with at least 35 innings, Sikorski is second in the MWL in ERA.

Reliever Joseph Menefee since May 1: 12 G, 1.89 ERA, 19 IP, 14 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 24 SO.

Reliever Cody Adcock last four outings: 8 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 8 SO.

Transactions: Third baseman Carlos Sanchez has been promoted to Dayton from the Daytona Tortugas. First baseman Jack Moss has been activated from the 60-day injured list after completing a rehab assignment with the ACL Reds. Infielder Jose Serrano has been released.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Thursday, June 26 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-4, 5.40) at Lansing RH Grant Judkins (3-4, 4.43)

Friday, June 27 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-3, 3.14) at Lansing RH Corey Avant (2-3, 3.33)

Saturday, June 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 15.83) at Lansing RH Jake Garland (4-2, 4.74)

Sunday, June 29 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.53) at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (2-4, 5.58)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

