Schlaffer Shines Again, Cubs Push Past Kernels 4-1

June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Since turning 24 on May 24, Tyler Schlaffer has become one of the Midwest League's most dominant starting pitchers. Across his last five starts, he's allowed just two runs in 34 innings, adding to those numbers with 10 strikeouts in seven one-hit frames Wednesday at Cedar Rapids. Schlaffer's effort led the South Bend Cubs (26-45) to a 4-1 win and a 2-0 start to the series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (41-30).

Both starting pitchers were on their game, as Schlaffer and experienced Cedar Rapids righty Chase Chaney each fired off six shutout innings. Schlaffer didn't allow a hit during his first frames, while Chaney didn't walk anyone in his. Each team only put one runner in scoring position as well, keeping runs at a premium.

Chaney and Schlaffer each pitched into the seventh inning, Chaney keeping his pitch count a touch lower than his counterpart. He was the first to blink, however, walking a pair of Cubs with one out in the seventh inning. Left fielder Ivan Brethowr broke the scoreless tie, singling to score first baseman Cameron Sisneros on a close play at the plate. That forced the Kernels to pull Chaney for lefty reliever Kade Bragg, whom designated hitter Brian Kalmer greeted with a sacrifice fly.

Pitching with a 2-0 lead, Schlaffer returned to the mound in the bottom of the seventh, reaching 100 pitches as he worked around a one-out double. Schlaffer has completed seven innings in three consecutive starts and four of his last five. Recall that, prior to May 8 of this season, a South Bend Cub starter hadn't completed seven since September 2021. Schlaffer's 10 strikeouts also marked a personal career high.

The Cubs would double their lead in the eighth inning, as Bragg returned to the mound and walked each of the first two hitters he faced. They both came around to score, as Sisneros lifted a sacrifice fly, and shortstop Cristian Hernandez stole third before racing home on a throwing error.

With South Bend now ahead by a 4-0 score, lefty Evan Taylor preserved the shutout by retiring the side in the eighth inning. Taylor helped himself to set down the first hitter he faced, gloving a ground ball with his back to home plate. He later benefited from the defense of right fielder Rafael Morel, who made a running catch on the warning track in the right-field corner. Right-hander Vince Reilly came on for the ninth inning and closed the game out despite allowing the only Kernels run.

South Bend and Cedar Rapids will play their third game of the series at 7:35 PM ET on Thursday. Left-hander Evan Aschenbeck is scheduled to pitch on his 24th birthday for the Cubs against Kernels righty Tanner Hall.







