Dragons Notch Third Straight Win as Hitters Again Produce Big Night at the Plate

June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - Dayton's Yerlin Confidan collected three hits and drove in two runs and Carlos Sanchez hit a three-run home run to lead the Dragons to a 9-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday night. The win gave the Dragons their first three-game winning streak of the 2025 season.

Confidan has enjoyed three straight big games, going 10 for 14 (.714) with seven runs batted in during the winning streak.

Game Summary:

For the third straight game, the Dragons scored in the first inning, plating two runs to take an early lead. Victor Acosta was hit by a pitch to start the game and scored from first base on Carlos Jorge's double. Jorge scored on a single by Yerlin Confidan to make it 2-0.

Lansing took a brief lead with three runs in the second, but the Dragons responded with a four-run third inning to regain the lead. Carlos Sanchez, in just his second game with the Dragons since being called up from the Daytona Tortugas, belted a three-run home run as the Dragons jumped out to a 6-3 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero (3-3) earned the win with a lengthy outing. Montero worked six and one-third innings, allowing four runs on nine hits with three walks and one strikeout. Reliever Easton Sikorski replaced Montero with two men on base in the seventh and worked out of the jam, then closed out the game with two more scoreless innings.

The Dragons finished with 12 hits, including five with runners in scoring position. The Dragons have scored 34 runs on 46 hits over their three-game winning streak.

The Dayton offense has produced 13 hits with men in scoring position in the first two games of the current series. In only two of the previous 11 sets of five or six games have the Dragons collected at least 13 hits with runners in scoring position.

Confidan was 3 for 5 with two RBI. Sanchez was 2 for 5 with a homer and three runs batted in. Leo Balcazar had two hits and an RBI.

Up Next: The Dragons (3-2, 24-46) play at Lansing against the Lugnuts (1-4, 37-34) in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. Nestor Lorant (0-4, 5.40) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







